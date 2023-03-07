@sicemsports

The Arlington Bowie 2024 has turned into one of those Baylor targets that the staff still wants to know better. Of course, they already know a healthy amount with the time Wokomah has spent with them.

Kris Wokomah’s primary challenges this football offseason are to determine where he wants to visit this spring and how much better he can improve as a defensive back.

Baylor offered Wokomah at its June 25 camp in 2022. BU showed it wanted to get to know him better when it invited to the Junior Day on Jan. 29.

“The Baylor visit was great! Got to spend some time with the coaches and they family,’’ he said. “What stood out to me was Coach Aranda how he is a great coach and man.’’

However, the important part of Wokomah’s visit was that he had an opportunity to spend time with new Baylor defensive coordinator Matthew Powledge. The Bears appear to like him at safety as that’s where he has played his entire high school career.

With Powledge’s history of running the safeties – he should be doing that along with running the defense – now is the time to get an idea for Wokomah to understand the philosophy.

“I like to play in run support. I like to hit,’’ Wokomah said. “I also got to spend some time with the DC Coach Powledge who is a good people person. I’m excited about the future of Baylor football.

“But when I was at the camp, I enjoyed working with Coach Kevin Curtis very attention to detail coach. I also liked his drills.”

Wokomah has been making the rounds at different schools. He recently checked out Texas Tech for its Junior Day on March 5 and is set to make visits to North Texas, March 24 at SMU and on March 25 to Texas State. No Baylor visit has been set yet.

However, with the Bears starting spring ball on March 21, there’s time to take the quick visit Waco. Arkansas, Kansas and Kansas State visits are being discussed as well.

He will also spend his spring on the Bowie track team. Wokomah is rated at 5.6 with three stars for Rivals.