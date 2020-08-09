SicEmSports - Dallas Jesuit 2021 OL Lengyel chooses Baylor over Texas

Offensive line is a position of need for Baylor. The Bears got into a tussle with Texas for Dallas Jesuit 2021's Ryan Lengyel. However, they were able to make the case down the stretch.

On Saturday evening, Lengyel made the call and announced on Twitter he was committing to Dave Aranda's program. He is the 19th addition to the class and the third lineman.

"It came down to football and my relationship with the coaching staffs because both schools are respected academically,'' Lengyel said.