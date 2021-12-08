Daingerfield Duo: Bears go to East Texas to nab 2023, 2024 talents

Baylor's recent track record into East Texas has been noteworthy considering it has landed the likes of wide receiver Denzel Mims from Daingerfield and running back Trestan Ebner from Henderson.

On Wednesday, the Bears returned to Daingerfield to net two commitments. It started in the afternoon with 2024 athlete Aeryn Hampton. Later in the evening 2023 wide receiver Jakevian Rodgers announced he too was committing to the Bears.

Hampton breaks the ice as the first 2024 commit. Rodgers is the third member of the 2023 class. Hampton excelled on both sides of the ball. Between 66 offensive receiving and rushing touches, he collected more than 1,300 total yards and 18 scores.

Defensively, he had nine interceptions from the secondary and returned five of those for scores. Hampton picked up offers from Arkansas, Oklahoma State, TCU and Texas among others.

Rodgers had 28 receptions for 580 yards and four scores. He's also the reigning state champion as a member of the 4x100 relay team. His other D1 offer is from Florida International.

