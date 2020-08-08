SicEmSports - Coveted safety Lemear will now cover for Baylor; commit No. 18

“I feel like Baylor in general, is an overall great school,’’ Lemear said earlier in the year. “Baylor seems to be at a high point, in regards to their education, all of their sports, the coaches they’re bringing in. I feel like it’s a winning school all around and that’s something that I’ve noticed!”

Baylor’s robust recruiting season continued to soar with the addition of Lemear. On Saturday afternoon, Lemear announced his commitment to the Bears.

The Manor 2021 safety knew that wasn’t just talk. After all, new Baylor head coach Dave Aranda coached Delpit on LSU’s 2019 National Championship defense. All Delpit did was become a two-time All-American, win the Jim Thorpe Award (top DB) and become a second-round NFL draft pick.

Baylor made its sales pitch to Devin Lemear that his ability was such that he could evolve into the next Grant Delpit.

Lemear is the 18th member of the class and essentially closes out the secondary portion for what Aranda, defensive coordinator Ron Roberts and safeties coach Matthew Powledge need. He joins Weatherford’s Cicero Caston, Stillwater (OK) Tevin Williams and Cy Ranch’s Romario Noel.

Baylor beat out the likes of Texas, Arizona, Boise State and Texas Tech. At the time of the Texas offer, many thought the Longhorns would take the lead. However, Lemear said he was going to treat that offer the same as the others.

Lemear appears to be locked in with the Bears. He was previously committed to TCU from Jan. 28-April 2. When he re-opened, that’s when the Bears’ coaching staff moved fast.

A strong relationship between Lemear and Powledge soon developed. That was one of the deciding points for the newest member of the class.

“Coach Powledge is a great guy, we text every day and I feel like we’ve built up a great relationship,’’ Lemear said. “He really seems like a good person who can teach me not only football, but life as well. “They think I’m important because of my cover skills, tackling ability, and natural instincts to get the ball from the offense.’’

Lemear dealt with a shoulder injury in 2019 but has since fully recovered. Speed isn’t a problem. When he was at a TCU camp pre-pandemic, he registered at 4.48 in the 40.

“I feel like I have great cover skills, a vocal leader of the defense, love to tackle,’’ he said. “I would say I need more man cover film because my defense didn’t necessarily put me in that spot a lot. But I’m very confident in my man coverage skills.’’

Rated at three stars with a 5.5 rating, Lemear is the No. 100 prospect in the state of Texas.



