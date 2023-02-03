@sicemsports

Baylor and Oklahoma recruiting battles haven’t been uncommon over the years. But the involving Forney 2024 safety Aaron Flowers takes on a different persona.

The Rivals No. 196 prospect spent last week taking both junior days at Oklahoma and Baylor. He went to Norman, OK and then Waco on Sunday.

Relationships between Flowers and both staffs continue to grow. This is between these two and no one else.

“I learned that in Baylor they were sure to be truthful,’’ Flowers said, “and not do that sugar coating and just be their true selves.’’

Baylor has been in pursuit of Flowers for about a year. Besides last Sunday, he’s been to the campus numerous times for camps, practices and games. He knows the program. He and defensive backs coach Kevin Curtis have reached a point where they can finish each other’s sentences.

That was never more the case than when the Baylor coaches were out in December during the early part of the evaluation period. Curtis stopped by to check out a Flowers offseason workout.

“I like the way he coaches and carries himself,’’ Flowers said. “He probably has the strongest relationship with me. It was nice to see him again. He talked to me about how Baylor wants me, and it’ll be a great program.”

Forney handled the transition to Class 5A Division I pretty well in 2022. The Jack Rabbits finished 7-4 and advanced to the Region II bi-district round of the playoffs before falling to Barbers Hill.

Flowers emerged as one of the leaders for this defense. He finished third in total tackles with 51 (but second in solos with 39) and was a menace in the secondary with six PBUs and a pair of interceptions. Flowers also forced a couple of fumbles.

While it likely was brought up from the staff last Sunday about pulling the trigger, the Baylor staff knows it needs to read the room on this recruitment effort and continue to make it clear Flowers is one of the top priorities of the 2024 class.

For his part, Flowers is not in a hurry. At least, he’s not at this time. When he knows it, he will know it.

“I just evaluate by seeing how my personality fits in the program ,’’ he said, “and how much the coaches show interest in me.’’

Rated the No. 17 player at his position, Flowers is also the No. 27 player in Texas according to Rivals.