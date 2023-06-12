@sicemsports

Then there was Baylor’s camp on Saturday in which the Bears offered.

The latter falls on Carroll 2026 wide receiver Brock Boyd . Little used in 2022 during the Dragons’ playoff run, the May evaluation period was kind to him.

It doesn’t matter if it’s a well-established player or one on the rise. Somebody is going to catch a recruiter’s eye.

The one element that needs to be known about Southlake Carroll’s football program is that it’s always going to have Division I talent running through it.

“I got to go against great competition,’’ Boyd said. “I was able to do 1on1’s against juniors and seniors [Saturday]. Working with [Baylor wide receivers coach Dallas Baker], he doesn’t care about your mistakes. It’s how you respond to it. I love how he tries to bring that dog out of you.”

Baylor joined a list of a notable offer list that includes Oklahoma, TCU, Nebraska and Texas Tech. The Texas Tech offer carries some significance to it. Boyd’s older brother Brady is a receiver for the Red Raiders.

“I look at each one on how it’s affect me as a player and a man,’’ he said. “I love whoever loves me back.”

Saturday’s camp was important for Boyd as he got to know Dave Aranda’s program a little bit. His familiarity with the program had been limited.

“I’ve only been in the stadium,’’ Boyd said. “But I love the layout. A lot of seats for a big crowd. I also love Baylor’s location. It’s close from home.”

Boyd, who according to Carroll’s MaxPreps Stats, caught only two passes in 2022. Of Carroll’s 207 complete passes, 143 went to the top three receivers who were more established.

As a 2026, Boyd had to wait his turn as a freshman. But given the type of spring he had, things should be changing.

“I’d describe it as a learning year,’’ Boyd said. “I got pulled up and got a little bit of playing time, but it got me prepared for how fast and physical varsity football is.”

Maybe the attention caught him by surprise. However, Boyd has been around the Carroll program long enough – especially with his brother – to understand the recruiting process and what it will take to play at the next level.

“I think my main goal right now should be getting stronger and faster,’’ he said. “I can’t wait to get back to working out with my teammates and building the bond again over summer.”