Baylor (4-2, 2-1) at No. 9/14 Texas (5-1, 3-0)

Site: Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Time/Day: 2:30 p.m., Saturday

TV/Radio: ESPN

Betting Line: Texas -14

Series: Texas leads, 77-26-4

The meat of the sandwich resides the Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium. Consider that for the third time in a four-week span, Baylor is playing or has the potential to play the Big 12 leader and Top 10 team.

On Sept. 28, the Bears played at then-No. 5 Oklahoma. The Sooners were groomed to repeat as Big 12 champions. On Oct. 25 in Morgantown, W.V. there is a pretty good chance Baylor is going to face another leader in No. 6 West Virginia.

But before the trip east, there is the quick 100-yard drive on I-35 to Austin to take another Big 12 leader in No. 9 Texas. At the start of the season, the Longhorns were probably viewed as the mystery guest for this stretch.

Not anymore. Texas is on a five-game winning streak that includes wins over USC and Oklahoma. Baylor is coming off its most important win in the Matt Rhule era, a 37-34 victory over Kansas State. Facing a schedule like this could be daunting. Accepting these challenges and taking something from each one could hold value for later on this season and years to come.

“I told them all the time in camp how special I think they are,'' Rhule said. "I said, you’re believing in what we’re doing, you’re doing it day-in and day-out, without any evidence. It’s just faith right now. And when you start to win, you’ll say it’s all worth it, it will all make sense. But when you’re doing it and you’re not winning, it’s completely different."The similarities between Rhule and Texas coach Tom Herman cross two conferences. Both have moved on to P5 jobs. Both are trying to win at the highest level. This is the third meeting between the two. Herman won the first two. Texas won in Waco in 2017, 38-7.

When Herman was in Houston, the Cougars beat Rhule and Temple, 24-13, in the 2015 American Athletic Championship game.

While Texas is favored, there is an opportunity for Baylor to give itself an opportunity. The Longhorns are not a great running football team. They're a decent passing team. But if you look at them throughout the Big 12 stat package, nothing team-wise stands out. This start is likely about the timing of game-changing plays and the sum being better than the parts.

Baylor continues to be a work-in-progress. But the trajectory took a sharp turn north last week. The 4-2 record through the first half of the season is about where most thought the Bears would be.

Here are some elements to look for

>Baylor faces Texas QB Sam Ehlinger for the first time. When the Longhorns came to Waco, they saw Shane Buechele. Ehlinger is another run-pass threat. He's tied with Kansas State's Skylar Thompson for the second-most running yards by a Big 12 (225). Ehlinger has also thrown for nearly 15 yards. He will test the Baylor secondary.

>While Baylor's linebacker play is pretty non-existent to this point, there cohesion within the defensive line is developing. James Lynch and Greg Roberts are developing an intriguing inside-outside combination. Lynch is tied for third in the Big 12 in sacks (4). Roberts has three. And should B.J. Thompson get the start at defensive end, his freakish athleticism could turn into a third option.

>This is tale of two red zone offenses. The Bears have taken advantage of their opportunities as they are 23-24 with 16 TDs. That conversion rate is second in the conference. Texas is ninth in red zone offense with 16-21 for 76 percent and 13 scores. But when you play on the road and get into the red zone, settling for field goals won't get it done.

>Both teams appear to be getting it together forcing turnovers. Texas has the second-best turnover ratio in the conference (+5) and has an . The Bears forced three against Kansas State. Texas junior safety Brandon Jones is turning into one of the better ones in the conference. Baylor saw a glimpse of its future when freshman Kalon Barnes started in the secondary last week.

Notable

Denzel Mims needs three receptions to become on the 18th player in program history to record 100 career catches.

Keys to the Game



>Follow the Hurd: Everyone in the building is going to know Baylor WR Jalen Hurd is going to be a popular man in the Bears offense. He's going to get touches both at RB and WR. He's averaged 17 touches the last two games. Baylor needs to keep him in that range.

>Big, bigger, biggest: The list of big plays committed against the Bears defense could go the length of a football field. Baylor is the worst team in the conference against the run (191.7). So if Texas' pedestrian attack (157.2) finds success like Kansas State's pedestrian attack did, then it's going to be the same story. Texas' leading rusher is freshman Keontay Ingram who is only at 293 yards.

>Homecoming jitters: Baylor QB Charlie Brewer is 5-5 as a starter in his young career. But the Lake Travis product makes his first appearance in Austin. There are probably going to be some nerves prior to the game and perhaps early in it. That's natural. But Brewer has to put those aside pretty quickly and run this game like he would if it was Kansas. He better make sure his line is watching for Texas' defensive end Charles Omenihu who has four sacks and six tackles for loss.

>Well, isn't that special: It's becoming a broken record. However, Baylor's performance in this department is like a volatile stock. Connor Martin missed three field goals and an extra point. The return teams are not making good decisions. But then Martin redeemed himself with the game-winner and the kickoff coverage team forced a huge turnover to open the second half. It's been extreme play. It needs to be consistent.

Prediction



There's really no time where I don't believe will struggle moving the football. But that's through the air. The running game continues to be spotty. Baylor's secondary must pay attention to Texas' wild card in receiver Lil'Jordan Humprhey (35-535). Baylor can keep itself in it should it cut down on the number of big plays and if can force some turnovers. Yes, the Bears have won in Austin in 2010 and 2014. But that doesn't mean anything Saturday. There is no Red River Rivalry hangover for Texas following the win over Oklahoma. Too much of that is being made. If Sam Ehlinger has a solid game and the Texas defensive front makes it difficult to operate, then Baylor's going to have a long afternoon. Baylor will make this interesting but won't have enough.

Texas 34, Baylor 20