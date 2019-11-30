No. 9 Baylor (10-1, 7-1) at Kansas (3-8, 1-7)



Site: Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, KS

Time/Day: 2:30 p.m. Saturday

TV/Radio: ESPN/ESPN Central Texas

Betting Line: Baylor -14

Series: Baylor leads, 14-4

Technically, Baylor is playing out the string in Saturday’s regular season finale at Kansas. Technically really stands for where the Bears are as far as the Big 12 race is concerned.



But in this era of the college football playoff where style points, the pressure to stay in the conversation and improve their standing matters more, this game against the Jayhawks carries the same magnitude that Texas did last week, Oklahoma did the week before, TCU the week before that, West Virginia…OK, you know where this is going.

If the Bears had been out of the playoff picture, the incentive wouldn’t be as great. Now, as they sit at No. 9 – just five spots away from the No. 4 position – there is everything to play for.

“I told them everybody is going to think next week is championship week, but to me this week is championship week,’’ Baylor head coach Matt Rhule said. “You can’t call yourself a champion if you don’t play championship football in November. I thought we approached championship football last week at times. So this is a week for us to improve and get a lot better.”

The only thing Baylor can control is taking care of its business. That continues at Memorial Stadium against the Jayhawks who sit at the bottom of the Big 12 standings but can be dangerous enough not to overlook.

The rest it cannot. Then again, to think this program would even be in this position two years removed from a 1-11 season is a bit unthinkable.

Rebuilds take their own course and follow timelines and if everything falls into place. It’s pretty safe that Matt Rhule’s rebuild at Baylor has done that. Where it goes from this magical season is anyone’s guess.

For now, the objective is to be locked for about 3 ½ hours Saturday afternoon.

“Process is attacking everything all week in preparation for the game and playing as hard as you can one snap at a time,’’ Rhule said. “Our preparation, I’ve seen more guys doing extra than I’ve seen maybe in previous weeks, and it should be that way because every week you’re learning more and more about yourself, the team and the process.’’





Here are some elements to look for…

>Baylor’s defense has a chance to set the single season school record for sacks in a season. At 38, this unit would need to collect three today to do it at 41. The 1992 team has the mark of 40. Of course, there are two more games after this one to do it. But it has a chance as Kansas has allowed 21 in the conference. Collecting 40 sacks was the goal this year.

>This is a chance for Baylor’s erratic running game to take some momentum into the Big 12 championship. Kansas is last against the run this year allowing 222.2 yards per game. The Bears are averaging 179.1.

>Denzel Mims is closing in on his second 1,000-yard season of his career. With 108 yards against the Jayhawks he will do that. He’s also climbing up the career marks in Baylor history. Indeed, he is closing strong. He’s had a very good November.

>If Kansas reaches Baylor’s red zone (inside the 20) Saturday – remember Texas didn’t until the end of the game when it had been decided – it would be news. Would be bigger news is if the Jayhawks score. Baylor’s RZ defense is the best in the league at 81.8 percent. The 19 TDS (12 FGs) are the third fewest behind Kansas State (15) and Iowa State (17)





Notable

Baylor’s defense has allowed just 102 combined points through the first three quarters in its first 11 games.





Keys to the Game

>Got to Concentrate, Concentrate, Concentrate…echo, echo, echo: Liberal use of Airplane lines notwithstanding, the Bears understand that they have more work to do in order to be in position to make a run at the playoffs. A sluggish performance in a win doesn’t help. It cannot have a repeat of Rice or West Virginia.

>Watching Charlie: While he appears to be ready to go, Baylor coaches know they need to watch junior QB Charlie Brewer because of the punishment he took in the Texas game last week. How much Brewer will be asked to run by design is one story. If he does it out of necessity, that’s another. In a perfect world, Baylor would like to get him out of the game as soon as possible.

>Stop Pooka: Kansas junior running back Pooka Williams is having a special season. He’s at 945 yards and needs 55 to reach 1,000. While Kansas doesn’t run it very well as a whole, Williams does. Baylor’s stellar rushing defense will key on him and. Take him away and it hurts what Kansas wants to do.

>Limit KU’s explosiveness: Kansas’ offense is sporadic to say the least. But it can get interesting at times. The Jayhawks have scored 48 points twice, 31 and 37. They have a new offensive coordinator in Brett Doerring who has worked pretty well with his pieces. Wide receivers Andrew Parchmant and Stephon Robinson Jr. each have more than 700 receiving yards and combined for 14 touchdowns. Each also has a TD catch of 65 and 75 yards respectively. The Bears have to keep these two in front of them.





Prediction

Rhule has talked about how much this team is process oriented in that it doesn’t get phased one way or another about something positive or negative. It just keeps playing. As much as people may tire of hearing it or could quote Rhule before he says it, the ends have justified the means. Baylor will not overlook Kansas. The Bears will take care of business. They might get caught a time or two by the Jayhawks for a big play. KU may even score first. That’s football. It happens. This team understands the big picture. It doesn’t talk about those goals. As long as this group plays up to its expectations, it should handle things in Lawrence comfortably.





Baylor 38, Kansas 17











