Baylor (4-0, 1-0) at Kansas State (3-1, 0-1)

Site: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, KS

Time/Day: 2:30 p.m. Saturday

TV/Radio: ESPN2/ESPN Central Texas

Betting Line: Kansas State -1½

Series: Kansas State leads, 9-7

It started on Oct. 6, 2018 at McLane Stadium. Tied at 34 with 4:26 to play in the game and starting with the ball on Baylor’s 13, the legacy of Charlie Brewer began.

The then sophomore drove the Bears 76 yards on 12 plays and used all but the final eight seconds of the game to set up a chip shot game-winning field goal to beat the Wildcats, 37-34.

When a quarterback does something like that for a first time, it’s a novelty. When he does it for a second time, it’s a curiosity. When he keeps doing it, then everything changes to a trademark.

Call it an “it’’ factor.

Winning quarterbacks don’t hear a sound when there is chaos all around. They control their emotions. They keep their team settled. They execute. It’s a quality most would love, and few can master.

If Baylor has possession late in the game in Saturday’s first road game outside of Texas at Kansas State, then there’s no better candidate to give the Bears their best chance to do it than Brewer. Against, the Wildcats it would be an encore.

With his game-winning drive last week to beat Iowa State, 23-21, Brewer pulled off the fourth successful late game heroic drive in the span of the last 12 games.

The list started against the Wildcats, continued against Oklahoma State and then in the Texas Bowl against Vanderbilt.

Twice and late in the fourth quarter, Brewer directed the Bears to the game-winning points when it was tied (Kansas State and Vanderbilt, 45-38). Twice and late in the fourth quarter, he led them to game-winning points when Baylor trailed (Oklahoma State, 35-31 and Iowa State).

To break down Brewer’s knack to pulling it out, we compiled his numbers between those four games along with the Texas 2018 meeting, a 23-17 loss. Why Texas? Because when you start at the 3-yard line with 1:32 to play and drive to the Texas 16-yard line with three shots at throwing the game-winning score, it speaks to what kind of leader you have. In reality, Baylor had no business doing that.

Here is what Brewer has done in these five games:

Passing: 19-28-0 (67.8 percent) 207 yards, 2TD

3rd down conversions: 5-7 (71.4 percent)

Average yards gained: 69

Notable I: All five of these drives started on Baylor’s side of the field with four of those beginning inside the Baylor 25 and two of those starting inside the Baylor 15.

Notable II: In three of the four successful drives, Baylor scored the game-winning points within the final 21 seconds.

Slowly but surely, Brewer is earning that reputation that when it’s close and late and he has the ball, both sides know what’s coming.





In this Big 12 meeting with the Wildcats, the Bears are looking for their second road win of the season, their first conference road win since November 2017 at Kansas and consecutive Big 12 wins since beginning 3-0 in league play in 2016.

A growing program always has things it can check off on a list. Beating a feisty Kansas State team in its backyard would earn several more check marks.

Here are several elements to look for …

>Brewer and Kansas State QB Skylar Thompson are two of the final three signal callers in the conference who have not thrown an interception thus (TCU’s Max Duggan is the other). They’ve been very efficient. Thompson is more of a game manager. He’s only had 76 attempts and thrown just four touchdowns.

>Kansas State’s secondary has been a little a ball hawkish. The five INTs tie for the Big 12 lead with TCU and Texas. Baylor’s passing attack should see a challenge because the Wildcats feature the No. 1 passing defense in the conference surrendering just 127.2 yards per game. KSU has also forced the most turnovers in the conference with eight.

>Baylor’s rushing defense has been very good this year surrendering just 102.5 yards per game. But KSU coach Chris Klieman makes an effort so his rushing attack is diversified, physical and can handle any situation. The Wildcats are averaging 241 yards per game and should give Baylor its greatest challenge this point of the season.

>Teams talk about winning on first down because it leads to easier to deal with 3rd down attempts. Baylor is one of the best in the country converting 52 percent. Kansas State has allowed just nine third down conversions all season (or 20 percent).





Notable…

Baylor has had 13 different player score touchdowns in 2019, the second most among all FBS programs.





Keys to the game

Born to run – When it comes to winning on the road, it starts with being able to run the football. That’s been a problem the last two games between Rice and Iowa state. The Bears are averaging 114 yards from those games. That won’t be enough on the road in the Big 12. Baylor has to get to about 175.

Watching Wyatt – KSU defensive Wyatt Hubert is one of the more unheralded defensive players in the league. He’s already among the conference leaders in sacks (2) and is one of the main reasons the Wildcats’ pass defense is the best in the Big 12.

Harass Thompson – Oklahoma State was pretty successful against Kansas State last week because Wildcat junior QB Skylar Thompson was just 11-23 for 118 yards. Really, the KSU offense stalled until the fourth quarter when an interception helped spur a scoring drive. Thompson is not a big-play QB and never has been known as one.

Coffee is for closers – The Bears learned the hard way that carrying a 3-score lead into the fourth quarter should be safe. But it wasn’t they squandered a 20-0 lead against the Cyclones before they’re own heroics. Should they lead and regardless of the size of it, the Bears are going to have to do a better job of managing it.





Prediction

This is Baylor’s first true road game of the year. It’s not going to be easy. Kansas State is going to have to look for some redemption after its performance in Stillwater last week. This really comes down to whether Baylor can be effective running the ball and if the Baylor running game shows up. John Lovett has been off the radar the last two weeks. Trestan Ebner was barely used against Iowa State. Matt Rhule said he and his staff are still mixing in players in certain situations to see how they handle things. he weather shouldn't be a factor. Storms are expected to clear out in the morning. Sunny skies and some wind should be the rule for the day. That movement probably either needs to be toward the end or it must stop because the staff needs to set a rotation it believes in and keep going. I think Baylor will handle this. The Bears have the better quarterback. They have the better skill players.





Baylor 27, Kansas State 20