#Baylor vs Duke on Sept. 15 will be the barometer to judge what kind of team the 2018 Bears are and where this season is going. And if we learn something before 9/15.... #SicEm

Duke (2-0) at Baylor (2-0)

Site: McLane Stadium, Waco

Time/Day: 2:30 p.m., Saturday

TV/Radio: FS1/ESPN Central Texas

Betting Line: Baylor -5 1/2

Series: Duke leads 2-0

When it comes to finger pointing, Baylor’s coaches, players, fans and followers kept pointing to Sept. 15 against Duke as a defining point of where this program is and where it’s going.

Growing programs need challenges like this final non-conference game because it either tells them how much better they are or how much further they need to go to be a better team. The Bears handled their first two games against Abilene Christian and UTSA like they should have. There have been some defensive wobbly moments. However, the start has gone according to script.

Now, here come the Blue Devils with a team David Cutcliffe believes is deep and talented, especially across the defensive front. The Bears catch a break as Duke quarterback Daniel Jones (fractured collar bone) and defensive back Mark Gilbert (hip) are out. That doesn’t mean they are a lock. Duke will start dual threat Quentin Harris at quarterback.

“They are an outstanding defense,’’ Baylor head coach Matt Rhule said. “An outstanding red-zone defense and we’ll have to play significantly better up front to have a chance against this pass rush that we’re going to see, and we saw that last year. I think they had four or five sacks against us down the stretch, and we’ll have to be much improved.”

Of course, that front is led by standout defensive end Victor Dimukeje who has been a terror so far with two sacks and 11 hits. As a whole, Duke’s defense has five sacks and 17 QB hurries and forced four turnovers (two fumble recoveries, two interceptions). Rhule has said that he will maintain the quarterback rotation between Charlie Brewer and Jalan McClendon. As has been the pattern, Brewer will start the game and get the first two series. McClendon will get the next two.

What could happen next is what does Rhule do depending on the status of the game? If it’s tight and both are playing well, does he stay with that or does he do what he did last week when he deferred to Brewer? It really could come down to who is handling the pressure better, looking downfield for second and third reads and having the ability to stay within the play.

Baylor’s defense also needs to correct some of the rushing issues it’s experienced. While allowing an average of 158 yards per game through the first two games doesn’t sound bad, allowing 6.0 yards per attempt is.

“Defensively, I know we’re working hard to correct some of those big plays that popped the other day,’’ Rhule said. “We’re getting better, we just need a little bit more in terms of discipline and gap-integrity and making sure that we don’t come out of our gap.”

Baylor is pretty healthy. Offensive lineman Joncarlo Valentin should see action and linebacker Clay Johnston continues to work his way back from a knee injury. Left tackle Josh Malin is out and defensive tackle Tyrone Hunt is unlikely to play.





Here are some elements to look for

>Baylor’s running game was pretty stagnant last week as it accounted for only 91 yards. JaMycal Hasty had a terrible night with just eight rushing yards. The Bears are going to have to be able to legitimately prove to the Blue Devils they can run the ball.

>It could be getting to the point that a playmaker on the defense is linebacker Terrel Bernard. He had a pretty athletic play on an interception against ACU and collected a sack against UTSA. He’s going to be called upon to spy on Harris if Harris decides to do RPOs or pull it in and run after the first read isn’t there.

>Duke linebacker Ben Humphreys is coming off an ACC Player of the Week performance in the win at Northwestern. He’s a physical player who moves very well laterally. The challenge is how well Baylor’s downfield blocking can be to keep him out of the picture much less pick him up if he blitzes.

>The Red Zone is going to be whoever blinks first. Baylor is 9-9 in opportunities with seven touchdowns. Duke is 7-7 with five touchdowns. However, Duke’s defense has allowed only two of five red zone trips to be successful. Baylor opponents are 4-5.

Notable

Baylor’s last home victory over a Power 5 opponent not from the Big 12 was a 45-17 victory over Washington State in 2008.

Keys to the Game

>Form a Fist - Baylor’s offensive line will be under the most scrutiny. It needs to keep a pocket formed for Brewer and McClendon and has to be better with the running game. A step forward would be just holding its own. Sure there are going to be plays where it looks back. But those have to be spaced out.

>Rattle him – Cutcliffe is one of the very best quarterback whisperers in the game. After all, he coached Peyton and Eli Manning. He will do everything he can to get Harris ready. But this will be his first collegiate start. Harris is a junior. But his playing time has been limited. Baylor has to make it difficult.

>Big Play – There’s no question that Baylor can chew up yards quickly with the likes of Jalen Hurd, Denzel Mims and Chris Platt. They should get some opportunities in the passing game against Duke’s secondary that has had to do some shifting round with the loss of Gilber. If Baylor can collect about five plays of 20 yards or more, it will have a chance to win this.

>Handle the pressure – The Bears have yet to trail through the first two games. So if they take the first strike, they are going to have to find a little fortitude to bounce back. The same could be said for handling the pressure of trying to win in the fourth quarter if it’s tied or it’s a one-score game either way.

Prediction

The 34-20 loss at Duke in 2017 really doesn’t matter. But what can be taken from it was that the Bears were within 24-20 going into the fourth quarter before they collapsed offensively and Zach Smith threw a Pick 6. The advantage the Bears have is that they don’t see Jones at QB. But they also haven’t seen a dual threat option QB either. This game is going to come down to what Baylor’s offensive line does against Duke’s defensive front. If the Bears can play it even, they can win this.

Baylor 24, Duke 21



