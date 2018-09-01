Abilene Christian (0-0) at Baylor (0-0)

Site: McLane Stadium

Time/Day: 7:00 p.m., Saturday

TV/Radio: FSN/ESPN Central Texas

Betting Line: No line

Series: First meeting

When the second season of a new vision begins, there is the hope that there are signs of stability and things are moving in the right direction.

But Baylor is still dealing with unfortunate frustration. And it just happened recently. Less than 48 hours before kickoff of Saturday’s season opener against FCS Abilene Christian, reserve defensive tackle Micheal Johnson was dismissed and later arrested from the program for stealing video game equipment out of the Highers Athletic Complex.

That followed Monday’s near laundry list of players who had been suspended:

>Defensive lineman Greg Roberts 1.5 games.

>Ashton Logan two games

>Defensive lineman BJ Thompson two games.

As a whole, all four were not on the two deep. One could consider their loss – permanent or temporary – as not major hits. The loss of Roberts hurts. However, the impact of the others is debatable.

However, this is not the kind of segue Matt Rhule wanted or needed as he is trying to put this program into position to turn the corner.

It’s just a signal that it’s life and striving for utopia with 85 different personalities is a daily challenge.

“I just think our team overall is so much more mature than we were maybe a year ago,’’ Rhule said. “Not about opponents, but about us, in terms of how hard you have to prepare and how you have to cut it loose on game day. You asked the question about adversity, I think that’s one of the big things that we’ve grown in. Early in the year last year, when it wasn’t going the way we wanted, we were kind of looking around for answers. At the end of the day, we have to look at ourselves. We love the fans, we love the music, we love everything, but we have to go out and pull ourselves out of a hole when you’re in a hole. We have to finish games when we have a chance. I think our guys have taken tremendous ownership in that, that they are responsible for the way that they play and we are responsible for the way that we coach. And if we take that approach, then we’ll find a way to hopefully play well.”

Baylor just needs to play a football and hit someone else after it’s been beating on itself for the past eight months.

Rhule has maintained that he believes that his players went through a very good fall camp. The intensity has been what he wants. The competitiveness is what he wants. The execution is getting there.

What he, his staff and the Baylor fan base don’t know is how it will look against someone else. The Wildcats aren’t expected to provide a major challenge. Then again, no one thought Liberty was going to do that in the 2017 opener either.

This is a deeper Baylor deep. It’s not as deep as Rhule would like it. But second seasons don’t produce perfect rosters. They rarely do.

“I think when you know why you are doing something you can commit to it,’’ Rhule said. “When you understand something, you are more willing to just do it and not ask questions. Player driven teams are better than coach driven teams. We are also that much more prepared when we practice because we understand what is going on. I can show these guys plenty of examples of other teams grinding and working hard to get better. Now that they understand the “why” I think we are that much better prepared.”





Here are some key elements to look for:

>Maybe we buried the lead of this story about the starting quarterback position. But this has been talked about excessively since the depth chart was released this past Saturday. The decision to start either sophomore Charlie Brewer or grad transfer Jalan McClendon has been kept air tight. The decision was expected to be made (not announced) on Friday. It could leak out sometime on Saturday. However, observations during this week in camp suggested McClendon had shown a real grasp of everything. Regardless, this is a game where both should play. And whoever takes the first snap doesn’t mean that this is the way it’s going to look for the balance of 2018.

>Tennessee transfer Jalen Hurd makes his debut in a Baylor uniform. He also earned one of the coveted Baylor single digit uniforms. He’s No.5. One of the top five athletes of the team, it will be a sight to see him running patterns, going on deep balls, catching balls in traffic. There are so possibilities with him.

>Middle linebacker is a little tricky at this point. If Clay Johnston (knee) actually gets into the game, it could be limited. Other than that, if you accept the two deep, then you’re allowing walk ons Chad Kelly and Ross Mastiscik (who is also the long snapper) to patrol the middle of the field. Rhule said he has confidence that both can do the job. We’re about to find out.

>Blake Lynch’s career begins what should be a watershed season. While he should – stressing should – be at safety, it’s not a secret that he is expected to play in nickel situations. Baylor doesn’t list a nickel back. However, Lynch has the physical gifts to where he can be interchangeable. We’re about to find out exactly what that looks like.

Notable

The list of graduates are as follows: JaMycal Hasty, Jamie Jacobs, Lenoy Jones, Jr., Xavier Jones, Ira Lew­is, Josh Malin, Ross Matiscik, Jalan McClendon, Chris Platt, Greg Roberts, Owen Rogers, Derrek Thomas, Verkedric Vaughns, Trevor White..

Notable II

OL Jake Fruhmorgen (knee), OL Joncarlo Valentin (undisclosed), LB Bryson Jackson (undisclosed) are not expected to play Saturday.

Keys to the game

>Start quickly – Maybe the Bears don’t have to score on their first possession. But they do need to get off to a good start and get this one under control. What they also need to show is signs that players are really executing all that has been stressed since pretty much when the offseason began in January. They just have to look like a team that’s figuring it out.

>Explosive plays – As much as this wide receiver corps of Chris Platt (back from the knee injury) Hurd and Denzel Mims have been touted as one of the top three groups in the Big 12, this is a game where throwing a 65-yard bomb to someone from either Brewer or McClendon has to be done. It’s being done for two reasons: it validates the talk. It also shows the rest of the Big 12 that this offense better be taken seriously.

>Reduce silliness – First games always have their clunker moments. There’s going to be the bizarre false start penalty, the wrong assignments handled and calling a timeout because someone forgot the play or the play wasn’t signaled into the huddle fast enough. You can tolerate that in the first half. What Baylor needs is for that to be pretty much out of the question by the second half. Regardless of how this is looking, Baylor needs to have eliminated most of that.

>2018 is Now – DB Kalon Barnes (Mr. 10.04), OL Conner Galvin and WR Tyquan Thornton, members of the 2018 class, are listed on the two deep. That’s pretty impressive since Barnes and Galvin arrived in June. But when a roster is going through the transition like it is, it’s not terribly surprising. Keep in mind with the new redshirt rule, every member of this class can play as many as four games without losing any eligibility.

Prediction

ACU has 15 Division I transfers and head coach Jeff Dorrel is trying to do the same thing in his second year like Rhule is doing in his second year at Baylor: show signs that his program is going to turn a corner. Dorrel talked about trying to eliminate big plays from Baylor.

While Baylor fans still have images of the Liberty debacle burned in their mind, ACU should not present the challenge that the Flames did. There will be some frustrating moments. But this Baylor roster is better. Rhule’s locker room clearly knows what to expect and knows how to execute a plan.

This type of game is typically considered the scrimmage that counts. The game is played, mistakes are made and then corrected. The game is won convincingly. At least, that's the way it should be.

I’m not a fan of style points. However, I do have exceptions. When it comes to lesser opponents in a season opener, you really have to put your foot down on them and crush them. Baylor must do that in this one. If Baylor struggles and wins, it will cause immediate heartburn. If Baylor wins something like 30-13, it will not provide the warm and fuzzy feeling even though the Bears were in control. I don’t foresee either of those two scenarios unfolding.



Prediction: Baylor 48, Abilene Christian 10