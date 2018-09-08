Baylor (1-0) at UTSA (0-1)

Site: Alamodome, San Antonio

Time/Day: 6:00 p.m., Saturday

TV/Radio: FaceBook/CBSSN/ESPN Central Texas

Betting Line: Baylor -17

Series: UTSA leads 1-0

This was the game in 2017 where it signaled the Baylor Bears were going to be a bad football team. A stunning 17-10 loss to UTSA at McLane Stadium indicated that the Bears were going to have too many flaws to overcome.

Fast forward to the second game of this home-and-home series and the Bears not only want to play well for themselves but probably feel like they owe the Road Runners a little something.

Revenge is an extreme term when it comes to a Big 12 team playing at a CUSA team. However, a growing program, which just won its third game in the last 20, can be excused for finding little motivational ploys to get ready for a game.

The Bears signaled they were a better team in the opener against FCS Abilene Christian with 55 points and 606 yards of total offense. This roster has a lot of fire power on offense.

The Road Runners signaled they might be a worse team after they were blasted at Arizona State, 49-7, and had just two rushing yards (those were reduced by 10 ASU sacks). In what is being called, "Defend the Dome", the Bears are looking to start 2-0. The Crowd at the Alamadome appears it will be mixed between Baylor and UTSA fans.

"I think one of the top stats is turnovers combined with explosive plays,'' Baylor head coach Matt Rhule said. "You can call that toxic differential, the ability to combine getting big plays and at the same time being safe with the ability not to turn the football over.

"We have guys that are big play guys. If we can get them the ball in the right situations, and obviously that happened last week. We want to be an efficient offense, run the ball and have the ability to convert on third down, and at the same time when the play is there go make it. That can come through scheme or a lot of guys making great plays, and I think a lot of guys made great plays last week."

The Bears are getting healthier and will start to rotate some of their suspended players back into the mix. Middle linebacker Clay Johnston (knee) is available as is offensive lineman Jake Fruhmorgen (knee). Defensive end Greg Roberts will finish his 1 1/2-game suspension when he returns for the second half. Left tackle Josh Malin (right knee MCL) is out at least four weeks.

Here are some elements to look for

>Rhule sidestepped the phrase "starting QB" when it came to Charlie Brewer and Jalan McClendon. He just that he wanted them to become very good quarterbacks. So look for that rotation between the two to continue. What will be of note to watch is if the type of rotation will continue with one handling two series and the other handling the next two. And it this point, it really doesn't matter who gets the first series. What could be a factor to discuss is if Brewer starts and McClendon relieves and is sharp like he was last week, would he be better coming into a game rather than starting it.

>This past week was probably one of the longest for the Baylor safeties. A host of missed tackles, poor angles and late hits out of bounds (OK, there was only one) led to ACU collecting nearly 450 yards of total offense. With Verkedric Vaughns limited - he isn't expected to play - Blake Lynch comes off the second team LB slot and should start. But even Lynch didn't have a great debut game last week. However, this is his chance to show he can turn into the player people think he is.

>When he is healthy, running back JaMycal Hasty is one of the most electric backs in the Big 12. The problem is he has battled health issues. However, he is a legitimate dual threat back. His ability to catch the football (4-67) makes him the fourth wide receiver on this team. It would not be a surprise if Baylor splits him out this year.

>The tight end position is one that constantly floats under the radar for this program. However, true freshman Christoph Henle was pretty decent in his debut. This position is asked to do a lot of things. So you cant' judge how effective a TE is by his reception total.

Notable

Baylor has scored in a school-record 138 games.

Keys to the game

Quick Jump - With whatever crowd UTSA brings, the Bears need to get off to a quick start and take their faithful out of it. Something similar to last week against ACU would be ideal. Given the type of offense this team has, that shouldn't be a problem. However, because you still have to play the game on the field and if Baylor falls behind, it cannot let anything become more than 10-0.

Press the pocket - The defensive line for this team was below average last week against ACU. There was little pressure applied to ACU's Luke Anthony. Road Runner Cordale Grundy must be placed under duress. It doesn't have to be sacks. It just needs to be a case where he must get rid of the ball faster than he wants. Grundy's backup - and potential replacement - in grad transfer D.J. Gillins has had a star crossed career. He's been banged up a lot and wasn't very good last week (3-10, 31 yards).

Turnovers, please - Baylor's lone turnover last week was Terrel Bernard's interception. Other than that, the defense didn't create havoc. Remember, last year this defense wasn't very good forcing turnovers. It forced only 11, three interceptions and eight fumbles. If this unit is going to start making big plays, that's a good place to start.

The kicking game - It was very hit and miss with this part of the team last week. Drew Galitz is back in form as he averaged 42.7 yards and Connor Martin drilled a 50-yard FG. Those two are real weapons. The return games were sloppy with kickoff or punt returns dropped, mishandled or misplayed. That has to tighten up.

Prediction

While it's good to believe the Bears should feel like they owe UTSA something after the 2017 debacle, the goal is to make sure that the momentum built off ACU continues. Remember, this game at McLane was played without Hasty who had a knee issue. He will be a factor. UTSA is going to have some coverage challenges on how to bracket Jalen Hurd, Chris Platt and Denzel Mims. There are not enough disguised double teams to handle all of this. Baylor's defense just needs an overall better performance and to give its fan base it has a chance to be decent this year.

Prediction: Baylor 41, UTSA 16

