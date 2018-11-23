Baylor (5-6, 3-5) vs. Texas Tech (5-6, 3-5)

Site: AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Time/Day: 11:00 a.m. Saturday

TV/Radio: FS1/ESPN Central Texas

Betting Line: Texas Tech -4 1/2

Series: Baylor leads, 38-37-1

There are so many clichés that could be uttered for Baylor’s 2018 regular season finale, that it could fill a meeting room with 115 players, an entire coaching staff along with the support personnel.

Baylor and Texas Tech long fell out of the Big 12 championship picture. But this meeting is about something that is probably viewed in the same manner by both programs.

This is about survival.

These teams meet with the winner advancing to play sometime in December. The loser begins recruiting as soon as possible with the hopes of looking forward toward 2019.

Each has had a November to forget. The Red Raiders have lost four consecutive and haven’t won this month. The Bears stunned Oklahoma State on Nov. 3, 35-31, but have been stymied in losses in the last two weeks to Iowa State and TCU.

Frankly, the Bears haven’t won much either. They have two in their last six outings.

But the vibe within each program is different. Baylor is a program that’s building under second-year head coach Matt Rhule. At the very least, the Bears can point to a major jump in success from one win in 2017 to at least five in 2018.

Out in West Texas, Kliff Kingsbury’s job status is hard to read. Speculation of him returning in 2019 is out there. But it doesn’t appear as strong as it was in 2017. If the Bears end his season, then the scrutiny could intensify.

“I want the guys to take advantage of the opportunity this weekend. What one guy sees as excitement the person calls pressure. All of this is tremendous opportunity. This game is the most important game because it is the next one on our schedule,’’ Rhule said. “At the end of the year, if we win this game it will mean no more than the other five wins if we are able to make it to a bowl game. If we end up losing this loss wouldn’t mean any more than the Duke loss. We have to move on from Saturday because we have one more opportunity this week. If we don’t do our job on Saturday, there is no more “What’s Next” because the season is over. I want these guys to recognize that it’s just another game.’’

Word from Lubbock continues to circulate that left-hander McLane Carter will get the start at quarterback for the Red Raiders. Carter had won the starting job coming out of fall camp but was injured in the season opener against Ole Miss.

There are no major injuries involving the Bears, except that JaMycal Hasty didn’t play last week because of just being banged up from the Iowa State game. Hasty could play. Safety Chris Miller could play. He also took some punishment last week against TCU.

Here are some elements to look for

>Both of these teams really struggle to put a bona fide running game out there. The Bears are sliding with their average at 158. 5 yards per game. Texas Tech is ninth at 135.1. Neither team should have a running back with more than 500 yards to lead his team for the season when this game ends. At 421, Baylor’s John Lovett is going to have to have a solid day.

>Considering that QBs have shuffled through the lineup for the Red Raiders, Texas Tech still leads the conference in in passing yards per game at 362. Baylor’s pass defense continues to make some slight improvements. The Bears are allowing 237 yards per game. Baylor’s challenge was to try and prepare for Carter and Jett Duffey (ankle sprain). Alan Bowman (collapsed lung) may not even dress.

>Red Raiders junior wide receiver Antoine Leslie leads the conference in receiving yards at 1,375. There’s going to be a lot of pressure on the Baylor safeties because after Leslie, Ja’Deion High and T.J. Vasher are the next two receivers. The have combined for 1,346 yards.

>These are the two of the most penalized teams in the Big 12. The Red Raiders have the most accepted penalties against them in the conference (88). The Bears are second with 81.

Notable

The Bears have recorded a 4th-quarter shutout 5 times in 2018, including 2 straight and 3 in the last 5 games.

Keys to the Game

>Maybe just once – The Bears have been so poor in the turnover battle this season. They rank last in the conference at -9. The Red Raiders aren’t much better at -4. That’s 7th in the league. The Bears have got to find a way to force the issue and create some of their own breaks because they just haven’t done that this year.

>Second city – Jalen Hurd will be the No. 1 offensive option for this team. But who is No. 2? It should be Denzel Mims. However, he’s been pretty quiet this month. He or senior Chris Platt need to create that diversion for the secondary in order to take some of the heat off Hurd.

>Find Dakota – Red Raider linebacker Dakota Allen is ninth in the league in tackles with 71. He’s on his way to an all-Big 12 season. The Red Raider defense runs a lot through him so it will be pretty important for the Bears running backs to pick him up if he’s blitzing.

>Red to Green – Baylor’s red zone offense has been non-existent. Only three times in the last eight trips have the Bears scored. And two of those have been touchdowns when the Bears were trailing by double digits. So when this offense finds its way into the final 20 of the field, it must convert.

Prediction

Playing with urgency is a good thing. Where it can hurt is if a team gets too hyped up and doesn’t control the emotions. Rhule may get criticized for trying to play down the major implications for a game. He’s doing that this week. But he’s also not foolish either. All he’s trying to do is make sure that it’s on to the next play and then see if the whole thing will add up to a Baylor win. Texas Tech’s offense capsized last week at Kansas State. But the weather and offensive issues played a role. There are climate controlled conditions for this one.

Neither team has momentum. But I think Baylor will play with a little more hunger for some reason. It’s a program that sees the uptick in progress. Texas Tech is a program that really has been stuck in neutral for the last three seasons.

Not feeling totally confident about but I’ll lean toward the Bears.

Baylor 27, Texas Tech 22




























