@sicemsports

Albany (0-0) at No. 10 Baylor (0-0)

Site: McLane Stadium, Waco

Time/Day: 6:00 p.m., Saturday

TV/Radio: ESPN+/ESPN Central Texas

Betting Line: Baylor -42

Series: First meeting

It seemed like the wait from Jan. 2 to Sept. 3 was too long. Well, technically it was nine months. In the grand scheme that is a pretty long wait.

However, it felt even longer for Baylor football because of how 2021 concluded and what’s expected in 2022. Patience and virtue ever conflicted.

But since that decisive Sugar Bowl victory over Ole Miss followed by signature eligible elder statesmen announcing they would return, expectations for this fall may be the highest ever experienced in the history of this program.

The Bears are predicted by the media to win the Big 12 title. The Bears picked 10th in each preseason major poll. The Bears are hoping that if they play to their capabilities, they could find their way into the debate for a berth in the college football playoff.

However, that’s going to take three grueling months where handling the aforementioned and playing to that standard becomes second nature, not an aspiration.

The Bears open the 2022 season with what could be described as an exhibition that counts in the record. They open with a guarantee game against FCS Albany Saturday evening. The Great Danes were predicted 12th in the CAA poll.

“There hasn’t been a bunch of storm weather, thunder and lightning and all that,’’ Baylor head coach Dave Aranda said. “And that’s when you really kind of get to see how this house was built. So, we’ll see with the leadership part. I’m hoping that all the work that was done previous is for our best now. And then, for our young people, it’s how they respond.

“And I hope this week staff-wise and this week young person-wise, that we can really attach to that how we rise. I think that’s going to say a lot about kind of who we are.”

While the Bears know they are deep along the offensive and defensive lines, they don’t know who will really become the alphas of the wide receiver corps and running backs.

There are good ideas in both position groups. Hal Presley is coming off a solid camp and is a candidate there. Taye McWilliams is listed as the starter in this opener. How each handles the new responsibility goes back to how Aranda described how he wants this team to handle any and everything that could impact them from the field, to the sidelines to the locker room.





Here are some elements to look for

>This is quarterback Blake Shapen’s team. He was named the starter shortly after spring ball concluded in late April. The positivity from teammates and coaches on how he has conducted himself throughout fall camp now has to translate to the field. Maybe Albany won’t be an exact measurement. However, it starts to pull back the curtain.

>Baylor’s secondary has all kinds of questions surrounding it. For now, the starting five will be Al Walcott as the Star, Christian Morgan and Devin Lemear at safety, veteran Mark Milton at one corner and rising Snaxx Johnson at the other. Regardless of ability, look for Albany to take some shots downfield to see how this group reacts.

>Special teams has a new voice in Ronnie Wheat. While Baylor’s kicking and coverage units have been solid, there’s really not been too much to get excited about when it comes to returns. The exception was a Trestan Ebner return here and there. It will be interesting to see if the projected No. 1 returner Monaray Baldwin can impact a game.

>It seems like every year Baylor’s faithful has been waiting for the mercurial Josh Fleeks to do something. Well, he’s switched from wide receiver to running back. He’s also being sold as the new Ebner. Given his career, seeing is believing.





Notable

The Bears were led by a stingy defensive attack in 2021 that held every opponent to 30-points or fewer, one of only three teams in the nation to accomplish the feat.





Keys to the Game

>Health: In a game like this where it should be pretty well decided by the second quarter, the question will be when Aranda decides to pull his starters and emptying the bench for experience. Most importantly, the idea would be to ensure the decision is made once the game is cooked and key players are removed from the field.

>Albany offensive question: The Great Danes entered training camp with a four-way competition at quarterback. Sophomore transfer Reese Poffenbarger was named QB1 for the season opener, but it has been publicly stated that the competition could last well into the season. Expect to also see quarterbacks Joey Carino and Tyler Szalkowski enter the game.

>Focus: In a game like this, it’s easy to become disinterested and forget who you are playing. Sometimes, that can lead to silly penalties and poor execution. Baylor just has to remember that it’s playing to a standard more than Albany. That’s not a slight on Albany 9th year head coach Greg Gattuso’s program. However, everybody knows what should happen.

>Y’all come: If it goes to the script, this is one game where most if not all the 85 scholarship players should see snaps. That could also include some walk-ons. The most important could be backup QB Kyron Drones. He really needs live game reps just to feel what it’s like to go through the pattern of a game.





Prediction

There’s not much to say about this game. Baylor should roll easily in this one. The storylines could be is if Albany can score and if it can reach 150 yards of total offense.

Now, there could be a fluke play or breakdown that causes something to happen that allows the Great Danes to pull something off.

Execution, discipline and health are primary for the Bears. They have to treat Albany like they’re next week’s opponent, BYU. That’s how you set a standard.

Baylor 55, Albany 3