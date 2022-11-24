@sicemsports

Baylor (6-5, 4-4) at No. 23 Texas (7-4, 5-3)

Site: Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin

Time/Day: 11:00 a.m. Friday

TV/Radio: ESPN/ESPN Central Texas

Betting Line: Texas -8.5

Series: Texas leads, 78-29-4

How could there not be a mix of emotions for the 2022 Baylor Bears.

In August, the excitement built toward meeting the preseason expectations of repeating as conference champions and starting No. 10 in opening polls. Those were offset with the humility of putting them in their place while striving to reach those goals.

Then there was the frustration of losses to BYU followed by Oklahoma State and West Virginia. Energy and hope returned with a three-game winning streak that placed the Bears in the middle of the Big 12 title game chase.

However, the final two home games ran into bewilderment in a blowout loss to Kansas State and the heartbreak to TCU. Dreams to repeat ended.

What this team faces going into the regular season finale at Texas is probably anyone’s guess. That’s what finales with nothing on the line typically reveal.

The Bears could be driven to play their best and deliver a performance similar to the ones they delivered in the win streak and against TCU. They could let the hangover of TCU linger to where it impacts them.

A season that had what ifs between West Virginia, TCU and BYU now is what it is. The Bears have to put what happened between Labor Day weekend and Thanksgiving behind them.

They want to give Texas its own version of Black Friday. The Bears are playing to clinch a winning season and end the Longhorns’ hopes of playing for the Big 12 championship.

“I think you find out so much about yourself, especially when there’s trials, tribulations and all of it,’’ Baylor head coach Dave Aranda said. “And when people can fully put their heart out, and then kind of have it crushed at the end, I think it’s so vulnerable to do that and for guys to do that. And then, to make the decision to do it again I think speaks to just a strong growth with the team. We’re aiming to do that.”

As for injuries, the Bears hope wide receiver Gavin Holmes (leg) can play. He left the TCU game early. Running back Taye McWilliams (concussion) has been out since BYU.

Baylor is looking to end a three-game losing streak in Austin. The Bears have not win in the state capitol since 2014.





Here are some key elements to look for

>If Baylor is looking to claim personal honors, running back Richard Reese (908 yards) needs 92 to reach 1,000 for the season. Of course, he has the bowl game to help as well. It could be difficult for him to do that since there has been a balanced approach between him, Sqwirl Williams and Qualan Jones.

>The Bears know Texas linebacker Jaylan Ford is a turnover machine. He’s created five by himself. He has recovered two fumbles (forced three) and come up with three interceptions. Ford and Oklahoma State defensive back Jason Taylor are the only ones who have created five turnovers in the Big 12.

>It’s not really a good or bad thing. But it is an interesting thing. Baylor has attempted the fewest field goals in the league (nine) and is tied with Kansas for the fewest makes (seven). Part of those low figures is because the Bears have the second most Red Zone appearances in the league with 50. But they’ve converted just 40 of them.

>That Red Zone offense ties into how Texas’ defense is inside the last 20 yards. It has the second-best defense in the conference (27-36, 75%). Go beyond that. Of those 36 trips, opponents have scored touchdowns half the time (18).





Notable

With a win Friday, the Bears would win their fourth road game of the year in Big 12 play and would equal the program record for road league wins, also done in 2019 (4-0), 1991 (4-0) and 1980 (4-0).





Keys to the Game

>Resilience – It’s been a bit of everything that this team has had to endure emotionally over the last two weeks against Kansas State and TCU. A fast start would be preferred. But what the Bears need to do is at least keep the game in front of them and not fall behind fast and big early.

>Don’t Blink Blake – This is a broken record. However, QB Blake Shapen has got to be decisive with his skills in tight situations and not be afraid to fail. Maybe the third down call in the last possession was a product of his 11 turnovers in the last seven games. He can’t let the past gain on him.

>Make Ewers beat you – That starts with containing Texas running back Bijan Robinson and not letting him get loose to where he’s breaking off big runs. Given how erratic Texas QB Quinn Ewers has been this year, it wouldn’t be a bad idea for Baylor to force him to make plays. If he does, then simply adjust.

>Repeat TCU – Minus the last two minutes last week, Baylor needs to play the kind of game it did against the Horned Frogs. The running game performed brilliantly. Shapen played well except for two bad decisions. The defense shut down TCU’s running game. If the Bears can dial up something close to that, they’ll have a chance.





Prediction

I do think Baylor will be fine to play this game. Maybe fans have felt the sting of TCU longer than the players. However, the distraction of Thanksgiving and family may have helped that burn subside faster. It’s a different week. Just go out and play. Baylor helps its cause creating a couple of turnovers and scoring when it’s in the red zone. Should the Bears accomplish this, that’s the formula to win this. However, I believe Texas has an advantage because it doesn’t have to scoreboard watch Kansas State-Kansas. If it wins, it puts the pressure on the Wildcats who play Saturday. Texas’ defense is solid, and I think will make enough stops to hold off the Bears.





Texas 34, Baylor 27