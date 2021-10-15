BU Preview: Homecoming vs. BYU and the future Big 12

No. 19/20 BYU (5-1) at Baylor (5-1)

Site: McLane Stadium, Waco

Time/Day: 2:30 p.m. Saturday

TV/Radio: ESPN/ESPN Central Texas

Betting Line: Baylor -6

Series: Tied, 1-1





Tom Grunnick: What do you do when your real life exceeds your dreams?

Aaron Altman: Keep it to yourself.

Broadcast News, 1987

In a year that figured to be better but there wasn’t much certainty of how Baylor 2021 football would exactly look, this 5-1 start and an appearance in the national polls was probably more than what anyone in the Simpson Building could have imagined.

Of course, there are always the publicly stated goals of competing for conference championships. Whether or not the roster is truly there to support that is another thing.

But one thing that has been learned about these Bears is that they keep playing at a level that probably caught even some of the deepest of loyalists off guard.

While head coach Dave Aranda said he won’t talk to his team about becoming bowl eligible this Saturday with a Homecoming win over BYU, reaching that goal with five games to play would be ahead of schedule.

When we are out practicing today, and we're on the left hash and we're going to take the drill and go to the right hash, like we need to jog and run to that,’’ Aranda said. “My day is going to be really kind of are we running to this? Right. Are we looking to get the most out of today or are we looking just to kind of go through the motions because we had a W on Saturday as opposed to an L the week before? So, I see this week as really being central that way, in terms of how we do what we do.”

This odd mid-season non-conference game is also one for a look into the future. BYU accepted an invitation to join the Big 12 last month and is on pace to officially join in 2023-24.

Of course, there’s the reunion angle with Baylor offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes and offensive line coach Eric Mateos facing their old bosses.

However, this will be another solid test for the Bears. Until last week’s home loss to Boise State, BYU climbed to No. 10 in the national rankings after opening with wins over three consecutive PAC 12 teams in Arizona, Utah and Arizona State.





Here are some key elements to look for

>After reaching career highs in passing yards (336) and touchdown passes (four) in last week’s 45-20 win over West Virginia, the question for junior quarterback Gerry Bohanon is if he can be just as good in this one and continue the growth under Grimes. Baylor finally put a game plan on his shoulders last week to win a game, and Bohanon did it. This might be a case where he is becoming more and more comfortable. And remember, Bohanon has not thrown an interception this year in 145 attempts.

>BYU doesn’t pull any punches with its running game. It’s pretty much sophomore Tyler Allgeier and then a collection of others mixing in a rushing attempt here and there. He’s a different style running back from Iowa State’s Breece Hall in that he’s more physical. His style is a little more like Baylor’s Abram Smith.

>Turnovers could really play a pivotal role in determining the outcome. Both teams are really good at turning the other over. Baylor is +6 in the turnover ratio with two scores. But this ball hawking back seven for the Bears is really good with eight interceptions. Between BYU quarterback Jaren Hall’s last two starts – there was a two-week gap where he missed games because of a rib injury – against Arizona State and Boise State, he’s thrown three interceptions.

>Forget 3rd down conversion rates, fourth down conversion rates are where it’s at. Baylor is 11-14. But of the seven successful conversions on its end of the field, the Bears have scored 31 points on six of them. Meanwhile BYU is also very good at 5-7.





Notable

When these two last met in 1984 in Provo, BYU won 47-13 behind quarterback Robbie Bosco. The Cougars went on to win the national championship.





Keys to the Game

>The Fist: It really looks like this Baylor offensive line is coming together and playing in a great rhythm and rotation. Bohanon has had time in the pocket. He’s been sacked only six times and the running game is averaging six yards per carry. It looked better against West Virginia last week after not being so much against Iowa State and Oklahoma State. Keep that up against an aggressive and unorthodox BYU defensive front (13 sacks) and that should matter.

>Apu growth: LSU nose tackle transfer Apu Ika put together his best performance of 2021 with two sacks against the Mountaineers. There could be some incentive for the Utah native to take it to another level against a team he grew up watching.

>Paging RJ: Baylor’s passing game has emerged without much productivity from senior wide receiver R.J. Sneed. He’s caught only one pass in the last two weeks. The emergence of Dartmouth grad transfer Drew Estrada has something to do with that. But if the Bears are going to truly jump into the middle of the Big 12 championship race, this offense really needs a third receiver. Perhaps Sneed can get out of his funk.

>Coming in thirds: If this game is tight at halftime, the third quarter could be where the separation appears. The third quarter is Baylor’s best in terms of scoring margin. It outscores its opponents, 62-16. The third quarter is BYU’s worst. The Cougars are getting outscored, 37-21.





Prediction

This is an interesting game. Without question BYU has played the better overall schedule. But take nothing away from what the Bears have done since Big 12 play started. They’ve protected the home field with wins over Iowa State and West Virginia.

I think this will be very close throughout. Of course, I thought that last week against West Virginia and look what happened. I really don’t believe the Grimes/Mateos knowing BYU and BYU knowing Grimes/Mateos is as big a factor as some believe. Obviously, they know each other well. But if you spend too much time on what you think they’re going to do rather than putting together your plan on what you need to do win a game, then that becomes a problem.

I think Baylor’s defense plays well and gives Hall some issues. It will force some turnovers. Baylor 2021 homecoming ends in smiles as this team clinches bowl eligibility.





Baylor 27, BYU 20