@sicemsports

No. 13 Kansas State (6-3, 4-2) at Baylor (6-3, 4-2)

Site: McLane Stadium, Waco

Time/Day: 6:00 p.m. Saturday

TV/Radio: FS1/ESPN Central Texas

Betting Line: Baylor -2.5

Series: Baylor leads, 10-9

Creating a homefield advantage is one thing. Creating a reputation that your building is a house of horrors is another.

It seems like it’s been forever since the Bears have played a game at McLane Stadium. That’s because it has been. Since the Oklahoma State game on Oct. 1, Baylor has played only once there, Oct. 22 against Kansas.

Other than that, a bye and three other road games greeted the Bears. But since they have navigated through that and are in the middle of the Big 12 title game chase, coming back to the friendly confines is at the perfect time.

Starting with Kansas State on Saturday night, the Bears are practically in elimination game after elimination game to determine if they remain a contender or not. Against the No. 13 Wildcats, they will know by late that evening if next Saturday against TCU is a rivalry game with a little extra or just a rivalry game.

“I just want to say, we need to have as many fans as we can get out to the game,’’ quarterback Blake Shapen said. ”It's going to be a night game, it’s going to be a big game. And we need everyone there. We're on a roll and we got to keep it going. So, I'm excited to see everybody at the game.”

Well, Saturday’s game is both a blackout and a sellout. Fans heeded Shapen’s message. Baylor has also won 10 out of its last 11 homes so McLane is becoming a difficult venue for opposing teams.

The Bears have also owned Kansas State’s number in the series overall. Baylor has won the last four including come-from-behind late field goal home victories in 2018 and 2020.

“I think to keep the focus on what’s right in front of us and what we have to do today and to make this meeting we’re about to have be the best, and the walk-through we’re about to have to be the best and this practice we’re about to have to be the best and keep it there is what we’ve been doing these past couple weeks,’’ Baylor head coach Dave Aranda said. ”So, we’re hoping to continue doing that.”





Here are some key elements to look for

>If he’s ready to return from the flu, running back Richard Reese should be able to balance out Baylor’s running attack a little more with Sqwirl Williams and Qualan Jones. But sometimes a rushing game does lend itself to riding the hot hand.

>While much is made about Baylor on fourth down, the Bears are actually converting third down at nearly 46 percent. That’s very good. Meanwhile the Wildcats are last on that down at 33 percent.

>It’s been spotty play for Shapen over the last month. There are possessions where he looks poised and attacking the field. There are possessions where he’s none of that. He must develop some consistency.

>If Adrian Martinez struggles for whatever reason for Kansas State, head coach Chris Klieman would have no problem replacing him with Will Howard who has been pretty reliable this season. He’ thrown for nearly 60 yards in 2.5 games.





Notable

Baylor is tied with Kansas for the fewest punts in the Big 12 with 26.





Keys to the game

Muscle up – Baylor’s rushing attack has been exceptional over the last four games. It has to continue against a Kansas State defense that has been solid but susceptible to giving up the big game.

Shape(n) Up – There just needs to be better play from him out of this position. He’s committed eight turnovers in the last five games. That’s played a role in Baylor getting buried in the Big 12 standings before climbing out.

Win the turnover battle – You can’t count on another 3+ turnover performance like the Bears have generated between Texas Tech and Oklahoma. It wouldn’t hurt, of course. Baylor just has to find a way to win it.

Don’t let Deuce loose – K-State running back Deuce Vaughn is one of the best in the country and an all-timer in that program’s history. If the Bears can keep him around 60 yards rushing and maybe 20 receiving, they can win this game.





Prediction

The energy for this game Saturday night should be a lot of fun. Baylor is excited to be home. Big 12 do-or-die scenario adds to the energy. I think this will be close. I have no doubt the Wildcats will hit some big plays from Martinez and Vaughn. But I think Baylor’s running game will have some success as long as it doesn’t allow All-Big 12 defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah from taking over. Do that, and the Bears should stay alive for Dec. 3.





Baylor 33, Kansas State 26