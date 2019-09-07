News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-07 01:04:18 -0500') }} football Edit

BU Preview: Bears look for separation against UTSA

The Bears and UTSA wrap up their 3-game series Saturday at McLane Stadium.
The Bears and UTSA wrap up their 3-game series Saturday at McLane Stadium. (Stephen Cook)
Kevin Lonnquist • SicEmSports
Editor

UTSA (1-0) at Baylor (1-0)Site: McLane Stadium, WacoTime/Day: 3:00 p.m. SaturdayTV/Radio: FSN/ESPN Central TexasBetting Line: Baylor -25Series: Tied, 1-1When they met two years ago in Waco, Baylor ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}