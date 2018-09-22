Kansas (2-1) at Baylor (2-1)

Site: McLane Stadium, Waco

Time/Day: 2:30 p.m., Saturday

TV/Radio: FS1/ESPN Central Texas

Betting Line: Baylor -7 1/2

Series: Baylor leads, 13-4

One half of football can certainly change a fan base’s outlook on a team. But when it’s really bad half of football, there’s reason to feel that way.

A nightmare of a first half against Duke led to a 23-0 nothing deficit led to a not-as-close-as-you-would-think 40-27 loss at McLane Stadium. Every phase for the Bears collapsed.

However, the swipe is wiped clean for Saturday’s Big 12 opener against Kansas. What was thought to be a check marked win still may happen. But the Jayhawks have some renewed confidence and energy because they’ve won consecutive games for the first time this decade. So that would give fans a reason to pause.

For a program like Baylor trying to build, there is NOTHING to overlook. It has won only three times in Matt Rhule’s 15 starts. One of those three was the 38-9 in Lawrence, KS. last year.

The circumstances for this game are different that last year. The 2017 meeting was in November as both were looking to get through the season. This is the lid lifter. Both teams have the same records.

“After the game everybody is sitting there trying to search for answers,’’ Rhule said. “You’re sitting there talking to your family and friends. The truth is it’s always somewhere in between. So I just think at the end of the day, you want a football team and a coaching staff that takes responsibility. Hey I can do this better. When that happens and things are going wrong everyone just settles down. They don’t panic. When things go wrong, there’s a little sense of panic sometimes. How do you get rid of that? You try to recognize it and try to learn from it.’’

Rhule is hoping that the hard lessons taken from Duke will have some outcome. The Bears also went through some more roster turnover this week. Little used wide receiver Tony Nicholson was given his release. Running back JaMycal Hasty is suspended for the first half because of his fight with TCU in the season finale. Suspended defensive lineman BJ Thompson returns. Denzel Mims (hamstring) reported no problems this week and is expected to play.

Meanwhile defensive lineman Tyrone Hunt (knee) should be able to return. Xavier Jones (concussion) is likely out.

The tough news there is that Baylor’s defense has already struggled against the run allowing 181 yards. Kansas freshman running back Pooka Williams has rushed for 283 yards in his first two games. He is by far the most talented back Baylor will face to this point.

Unless there is a change of thinking, Rhule said earlier in the week that he planned on playing both Charlie Brewer and Jalan McClendon at quarterback. In all likelihood, the rotation of both playing two series before switching off should continue.

Here are some things to look for

>Rhule mentioned that freshman Craig Williams could see some time because of Hasty’s absence. But expect the committee effect of John Lovett, Trestan Ebner and Williams to split time. When Hasty returns, it could likely impact both Ebner and Williams more since they are not primary ball carriers. But Hasty needs to get going with only 20 rushing yards in the past two games.

>Special teams had been solid for the first 14 games under Rhule. Rarely did Baylor beat itself. But everything melted down except for punter Drew Galitz having a good day and the punt coverage team blocking a punt and returning it for a score. Connor Martin needs a better day. The returners need to make better decisions. The coverage teams need to cut out the sloppiness.

>Wide receivers accounted for five drops – Jalen Hurd had three – in what turned into a circus. Some of that is on them. Some of that is on the offensive line not keeping the pocket protected so Brewer or McClendon could make better throws and the time to make them. It was just shaky. You can imagine that fundamental issues were addressed so they would have a better showing Saturday.

>Safety struggles continue. And it’s really hard to pinpoint why they keep happening. Chris Miller needs to find some confidence. Verkedric Vaughns could also use some of the same. The daunting aspect about this is that of Wednesday’s updated 2-deep chart, Blake Lynch isn’t listed.

Notable

The Baylor defense’s inability to create turnovers continues. Through the first three games, the team has yet to even force a fumble.

Keys to the game

>Don’t Help: Kansas leads the nation in turnover ratio at +12. The Jayhawks already have seven interceptions and six recovered fumbles. Baylor is -2 in that category thus far. The chances of KU collecting six miscues for a third straight game don’t seem likely. However, Baylor doesn’t need to be helping. Duke scored touchdowns off the Bears’ two turnovers last week.

>QB Solution’s fate: It would be ideal if Matt Rhule decided he wanted to pick between Brewer or McClendon. But what will be interesting is if one gets hot will he stick with him. Rhule seemed to have some rhythm with Brewer in the fourth quarter against Duke. But when he replaced him for McClendon threw a pick6. This story continues to develop.

>Run to You: It says Baylor’s running game averages 171 yards per game. Well, that average has dropped 54 yards since the 225 against ACU in the season opener. But the Bears were held to less than 100 at UTSA. Running backs didn’t even break 50 yards against Duke. Kansas’ defensive line isn’t imposing. Baylor’s offensive line just has to find something.

>Take it away: It’s possible that Baylor’s first choice would be to curtail Williams’ effectiveness and make QB Peyton Bender beat them. Bender has pretty much been a game manager. However, if the Bears can force some third and long yardage situations, they would demand that Bender make plays.

Prediction

As much as everyone can universally get down on a team that will sometimes create an us-against-the world mentality for the locker room. I do expect the Bears to respond from the flat tire against Duke. Baylor has the better quarterback and receiver play. Kansas is better in the running game. It likely will become a broke record every week. However, Baylor’s offensive and defensive lines are going to be on the watch to see if they can hold up. They failed last week against Duke. They can redeem themselves against Kansas. Plus, a win gives the Bears a 3-1 record, which most were hoping for when the season began.

Baylor 31, Kansas 23