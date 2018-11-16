TCU (4-6, 2-5) at Baylor (5-5, 3-4)

Site: McLane Stadium, Waco

Time/Day: 11:00 a.m. Saturday

TV/Radio: FS1/ESPN Central Texas

Betting Line: Baylor -2

Series: TCU leads, 54-52-6

Victories have consequences.

Baylor and TCU have met for three centuries. The separation in the previous 113 meetings is only two games. The Horned Frogs lead the series by two games.

But for the Bears, Saturday’s Senior Day, home finale and 114th meeting may feel like they square the books. It’s a 2-for-1 proposition.

With a win, the Bears become bowl eligible. They can also eliminate their arch rival from bowl contention.

The stakes are always high when rivals meet. There’s nothing on the line in terms of the Big 12 championship. However, bragging rights are never a bad consolation prize.

At least, that’s what the fan bases of both sides want. Baylor also has incentive to snap a three-game losing streak. While rivalry week can be a consuming week, there has to be a balance.

“This Saturday, against TCU, don’t make it about the bowl game, don’t make it about this, just make it about football,’’ Baylor head coach Matt Rhule said. “That will be my message. I always want to be the toughest, most physical team on the field. We aren’t always right now. There are times we are, but there’s times where we’re not. But, that will be our focus. Just try to keep it football and be a physical team on Saturday versus a really tough, physical, proud team in TCU.”

This is Rhule’s second go-round against TCU and head coach Gary Patterson. Last year at Amon Carter Stadium, he saw firsthand how heated things could become when an altercation broke out late in the third quarter on a late hit.

Of course, the stories between Art Briles and Patterson and the intensity reached different proportions. That could be considered one of the high points of the rivalry.

Things have settled to an extent. But when it’s kicked off, a different kind of game will be played.

Baylor will be without defensive Greg Roberts for the first half following his ejection against Iowa State. Sophomore B.J. Thompson is expected to get the start. Quarterback Charlie Brewer, who was ejected for a second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the fourth quarter, will play and will start.





Here are some things to look for





>As inconsistent as Baylor’s offensive line has been, TCU’s actually may be worse. The Horned Frogs can’t run the football (3.9 ypc). Strangely, this unit has allowed the fewest sacks in the Big 12 (12). But a big part of the Horned Frogs offensive issues are because this unit has struggled. The Horned Frogs are seventh in the Big 12 in total offense at 376 yards per game.





>Not enough is made of Baylor’s ability to block punts or kicks. The Bears have most blocks in the Big 12 with five. That total is third nationally. Of course, Christian Morgan, has had a hand on both blocked punts that were returned for touchdowns against Duke and Oklahoma State. This is a trait that Rhule teams had a Temple and there is a carry over on the Brazos.





>It’s always an emotional time when the seniors are introduced. Baylor will honor it’s 20. They are safety Verkedric Vaughns, wide receiver Jalen Hurd, defensive tackle Ira Lewis, Offensive linemen Patrick Lawrence and Black Blackmar, wide receiver Chris Platt, quarterback Jalan McClendon, defensive back Derrek Thomas, defensive end Greg Roberts, offensive lineman Chris Beard, offensive lineman Josh Malin, tight end Jamie Jacobs, wide receiver Trevor White and defensive lineman Xavier Jones. Of course, Jacobs had to retire before the season started because of a back injury. If fans can arrive a little early, it would salute a majority of this class that had to live through the sexual assault scandal.





>Baylor is definitely a different team at home. The Bears are averaging 36 points and 482.4 yards per game. With this group not dealing with any significant injuries, it has a chance to move the football against anybody.





Notable

A victory would give Baylor its 24th bowl appearance in school history.





Keys to the game

>Beat them down – Earlier this month, Gary Patterson said he was down seven safeties including starters Innis Gaines and Niko Gaines. Patterson said about 40 players have missed about four games if not more. Another 20 have been lost to season ending injuries. Yes, the Horned Frogs are kind of like what the Bears were in 2017. So the Bears, who are healthier, have to take advantage depth.





>Be efficient – Charlie Brewer is a very cool customer running Baylor’s offense. TCU’s defense will present some challenges including from the likes of pre-season conference defensive player of the year in Ben Banogu. He’s third in the conference in sacks (5 1/2) and second in tackles for loss (11). The key is making sure Brewer has a clean pocket. Depending on where he lines up, there could be tight end to help either Lawrence on the right side or Connor Galvin on the left side.





>Stoic emotions – In a rivalry game, things will take an emotional turn. Reining that in is going to be a challenge. But the Bears have to do this in order to make sure they can stick to the game plan. Perhaps the chaos at Iowa State will serve as good reminder of what happens when people lose their cool. There is a price to pay.





>Stop the run – TCU isn’t very good at it – ninth in the league at 137.1 per game. Darius Anderson is not even at 600 rushing yards. Baylor isn’t very good stopping it – last in the league at 183.8 per game. So this game really comes down to the Baylor defensive front establishing itself and making TCU quarterback Michael Collins, the transfer from Penn, uncomfortable and try to win the game. Collins (1,045 yards, 6 TD, 2 INT 56 completion percentage) is more of a game manager than playmaker. And he really only has one target in sophomore Jalen Reagor (60-884 7TD). The dynamics of this offense changed when KaVontae Turpin was kicke off the team last month.





Prediction

You probably read the stat that TCU’s offense has scored 28 or fewer points in eight consecutive games. That’s the longest streak since the 1997 team that went 1-10. Baylor’s defense can have some success here. But it really comes down to the Baylor defensive line against the TCU offensive line. I think the Bears will have some success. The rushing defense was pretty effective against Iowa State’s David Montgomery last week. The Bears should make some plays with this offense. They just have to make sure their playmakers – Hurd and Denzel Mims – are a part of things.





Baylor 27, TCU 17











