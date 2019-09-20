Baylor (2-0) at Rice (0-3)

Site: Rice Stadium, Houston

Time/Day: 6:00 p.m. Saturday

TV/Radio: CBSSN/ESPN Central Texas

Betting Line: Baylor -26

Series: Baylor leads, 49-30-2

The question was posed to Baylor junior quarterback Charlie Brewer about the Bears not being challenged in either of their first two games of 2019 between SFA and UTSA.



How does this team deal with not being challenged at this point?

“Absolutely, I think so,’’ Brewer said. “Obviously, we have a lot to do before that game [at Rice]. We have a lot to correct. But I think when it comes time we’ll be ready to go.

“I think every good or great team has to be able to win on the road. So we have our first chance this weekend to go do that.’’

Now, stop and think about the question and the response. Two years, this program wasn’t in a position to deal with that kind of “problem”. Now it has and now it must grapple with continuing the mission when the film and the scouting report pretty much signal that the Bears were far better going into those two games.

That didn’t change this week as Baylor came off its bye and started preparing for winless Rice Saturday at Rice Stadium in the 82nd what could be the final meeting between these programs. If everything goes according to plan and should the Bears play like they should, this game should be in hand by halftime if not the early part of the third quarter.

While it was a given that this non-conference schedule wasn’t going to offer too many challenges, the main thing head coach Matt Rhule and his staff had to worry about was making sure that this team came out focused and ready to play and work on themselves. The Bears have done that.

It will be a little different because Baylor is on the road for the first time in 2019. This will be the first of five road games (only four road Big 12 games).

Back to Brewer and the road comment. Yes, the road has been a nightmare for this program through Rhule’s first two seasons. The Bears have won only twice. They won at Kansas in 2017 (the only win of the season) and then won at UTSA last year.

Winning is a habit. Winning on the road has to become a habit. Baylor needs to create habits because Big 12 road games away in Manhattan, KS, Stillwater, OK, Fort Worth and Lawrence, KS.





Here are some elements to look for

>Baylor’s starters have not seen the fourth quarter and very little of the third quarter. There is such a thing about playing a four quarter game so a team can be prepared to go through a true 60 minutes. With Big 12 play starting next Saturday against Iowa State and regardless of where this meeting with the Owls is going, the 1s need more snaps.

>Thus far, Baylor’s rushing attack has led the way. It's averaging 318 yards per game. It’s encouraging start because this is exactly what Rhule wants to do with this offense. While Rice will mix in some complex looks, Baylor just has to keep executing.



>If a Baylor drive stalls at the Rice 25-yard line (picked it randomly), it’s not the worst thing in the world. BU place-kickers haven’t attempted a field goal. And the coaching staff hasn’t even considered sending that unit out there. It would probably be a good idea to see what John Mayers can do the week before conference play starts.



>Let’s be real. Baylor is not going to carry the lead for all 12 games from start to finish. That would be utopian football. But should Rice catch a break and score first, a good test would be to see how the Bears respond. Football is adversity. It’s not about what happens but what is done.







Notable

>Baylor has never been tied at any points of its first two games. Rice has been twice (once with Army and once with Wake Forest) but has never led in any of its first three games.





Keys to the Game

>Just handle the road – Rice Stadium is not going to be confused with going into Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL. In fact, the majority of the fans should be Baylor fans since there is a large base in Houston. Still, it’s just handling the blocking and tackling aspects away from the comfort of home.

>Protecting the QB – Rhule wasn’t happy with the way offensive line protected Brewer against SFA. It was better against UTSA. But it needs to be far cleaner against Rice. BU quarterbacks have been sacked once and been hurried seven other times. This season still hinges on how Brewer’s health. He’s only rushed six times for nine yards this season. Don’t think that’s not a coincidence.



>Two better than One? – Rice head coach Davie Bloomgren hinted that freshman Wiley Green could play or even start after missing the Texas game with a blow to the head. Bloomgren said that senior grad transfer Tom Stewart should see the field. Green is a little more agile in the pocket and run more. If he plays a lot, Baylor has to account for that.



>Winning… -- The Bears are executing at a high level on third down at 64 percent (14/22). But part of the reason for that is that they haven’t put themselves in too many third and long situations. Most of the conversions have from manageable distances. If this offense wants to have another explosive performance, winning third down helps.







Prediction

Even in its darkest seasons in the late 1990s and early 2000s when the Bears played Rice, they were still beating the Owls by comfortable margins. There was one close game.

There is such a talent discrepancy between these two teams. The Owls have some nice players with wide receiver Austin Trammell and linebackers Blaze Alldredge and Treshawn Chaimberlain. But it’s not going to be enough to hang with the Bears. Their offense has struggled to score (13.7 ppg) and move the ball (280 ypg). Baylor doesn't have that problem leading the country in scoring (59.5 ppg).

Baylor has handled this cushion non-conference schedule flawlessly to this point. Rice will play with some pride because it’s had a rough start to the season. The only way this becomes close is if the Bears are not focused and have an out-of-body experience.

This program understands what’s at stake for the 2019 season. Even on the road, these are games it should handle.





Baylor, 51-13