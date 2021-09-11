BU Preview: Baylor ready for 2021 home opener vs. Texas Southern

Texas Southern (0-1) at Baylor (1-0)

Site: McLane Stadium, Waco Time/Day: 6:00 p.m. Saturday

TV/Radio: Big 12 Now on ESPN+/ESPN Central Texas

Betting Line: Baylor -44

Series: First meeting

To review how Baylor came out of its season opening 29-20 victory at Texas State could be viewed through different prisms.

Through one, the offense did exactly what it was asked to do with a physical rushing attack and a measured approach to the passing game. The idea was to make sure quarterback Gerry Bohanon could get his feet on the ground and off to a good start.

Through another, the defense collected three turnovers including a JT Woods Pick6 but it had some issues with penalties that essentially gave Texas State some hope that led to 10 points.

Openers can be choppy and sometimes rough on the eyes. But sorting through the errors following a win is better than the other way.

Baylor’s home opener against FCS Texas Southern is a guarantee game in two ways. First, Texas Southern will walk out after the evening with a nice check to help its athletic department. Second, it should be leaving with a huge loss.

TSU hasn’t won a game on the field since 2018. The only win was a 2-0 forfeit earlier this spring when the FCS season was moved from the fall of 2020 to the spring of 2021. This is Baylor’s first game against a team from the SWAC.





Here are elements to look for

>The question will be is how much Dave Aranda wants to show prior to week’s Big 12 opener against Kansas. But this is also a game where the offense can perhaps try and rep a few new watered down plays into the game plan.

>Obviously, this team has to be better with its discipline following a performance of 11 penalties in the opener. Two of them cost Baylor 10 points. Cutting them at least in half would be the way to get that going.

>Should this game get out of hand like it’s expected to, the major question will be when Aranda decides to pull his first teams and starts working in the second and third teamers. Ideally, this game can be used as one of the four for members of the 2021 class whom Baylor intends to redshirt. But keep in mind, Aranda and his staff have to determine if they are D1 ready.





Notable

Baylor has forced twice as many turnovers (20) as it has allowed (10) in 10 games under head coach Dave Aranda.





Keys to the Game

Remain engaged: Against an opponent who shouldn’t give the Bears much of a challenge, the biggest worry is making sure this team is focused, does what it needs to do to get control of it early and continue to improve. It can be real easy to become sloppy. That’s a challenge for the offensive line because it needs to maintain everything it has built since the spring.

Let it go more: Bohanon did what he was asked to do last week on the road in San Marcos. This is the opportune time to try some vanilla type of vertical shots just to see what his big arm is capable of doing. At some point, he’s going to be asked to stretch an opposing defense. Giving future opponents something to account for on film is an idea.

Better Apu: LSU NT transfer Apu Ika was just OK in his debut. He did get the expected double teams and was moved off the ball and not as effective as some would have expected. He and the pass rush need to get to Texas State QB Jalen Brown.

Stay Healthy: The last thing this team needs is for a starter or key contributor to go down as the teeth of the season awaits. Baylor’s depth on offense still has some questions. It is football. It’s a violent game. People get hurt. But should this contest be over by the half, hopefully the Bears will be in a position to rest their starters.





Prediction

There’s just the excitement of returning to play the home opener. The Baylor community will be revved for that. McLane Stadium is working at 100 percent capacity. The pomp and circumstance will be there.

Baylor just has to execute and treat this game the same as it does the others because that’s the way it will execute better and keep playing for a standard. Texas Southern will give an effort. It does have some former D1s on its roster.

But mix in a defense that wants to play better following a yo-yo opener with an opposing freshman quarterback and this should be what we all think it will be.





Baylor 50, Texas Southern 6