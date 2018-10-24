Baylor (4-3, 2-2) at No. 13/12 West Virginia (5-1, 3-1)

Site: Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, WV

Time/Day: 6:00 p.m., Thursday

TV/Radio: FS1/ESPN Central Texas

Betting Line: West Virginia -14

Series: West Virginia leads, 4-2

The stretch that Baylor concludes Thursday in Morgantown, WV is by its very nature a time to test men’s souls.

Within the last five weeks, the Bears will have played the Big 12’s top three teams – Oklahoma, Texas and West Virginia – all on the road. At the time, the Sooners were a Top 5 team and the Longhorns were a Top 10 team. The Mountaineers are a Top 12 team.

Indeed, this is the Baylor 2018 football team’s version of The Missles of October.

But there’s no complaining. There can’t be. The Bears are trying to find a way to get to six wins and become bowl eligible.

They are 0-3 lifetime in Morgantown before this fourth visit. West Virginia controls its destiny in the Big 12 championship race but still has to play Oklahoma and Texas.

“Going into Morgantown on a Thursday night will be raucous,’’ Baylor head coach Matt Rhule said. “We better have the mentality where we can eliminate distractions and focus on the game and just take it one play at a time. West Virginia will make some big plays and we want to limit those big plays.”

Baylor players including right guard Blake Blackmar, wide receiver Chris Platt and middle linebacker Clay Johnston spoke to the opportunity and the excitement they will have for playing in an environment that should have energy.

Both teams are coming off byes. Both teams are coming off road losses. Both teams likely believe they have more to offer this season than what those results showed.

This will actually be the first time Baylor has played in Morgantown at night. The 2012 and 2014 were afternoon games. The 2016 game started in the later afternoon and ended in the early evening.

Aside from harnessing emotions, the Bears must have hoped some of their inefficiencies were successfully addressed in the time off.

Oddly, both teams kind of mirror each other. They both throw the football well between West Virginia senior quarterback Will Grier (1,919 yards, 22 TD) and Baylor sophomore Charlie Brewer (1,798, 10 TD).

They both struggle running the football. Baylor is sixth in the conference (161.7 ypg). West Virginia is ninth (143.8).

They are really good in converting on third down. West Virginia leads (50.0). Baylor is third (48.1).

But here’s where they differ. The Mountaineers are near the top in the conference in key defensive categories. They are third in total defense (359.8), third in pass defense (218.5), lead in scoring defense (20.5) and fourth in rushing defense (141.4).

Baylor is not. While a strong performance at Texas improved some things statistically, the Bears are still running in the second division. They are eighth in total defense (407.8), last in rushing defense (188.6), last in scoring defense (31.0) and fourth in passing defense (219.3).

Essentially, the pressure remains on the Baylor defense to keep building on the Texas performance to give this team a chance.

Here are some elements to look for

>Baylor has been prone to the dual threat QB. The Bears struggled with Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray, Duke’s Quentin Harris and Kansas State’s Skylar Thompson. They held their own against pocket passers between Texas’ Shane Buechele and Kansas’ trio of QBs. Grier falls into the latter. He will continue to remain in the pocket, read progressions and find second and third receivers. So while he doesn’t have to make plays with his legs, he neutralizes that with his eyes.

>The Bears have had all sorts of problems of giving up the big play. But they toned that down against Texas. It’s a given that West Virginia is going to make a couple of big plays. However, the Bears are going to have to keep that number inside of five. Anything beyond that would translate into a long night.

>Continue to monitor the situation at left tackle for the Bears. Jake Fruhmorgen is listed as the starter in the most recent 2-deep, but Josh Malin wound up making the start at Texas. Both are dealing with health and physical issues. However, don’t be surprised if Malin starts again. He’s the better left tackle. Fruhmorgen has not shown he should keep the job. And given Baylor’s offensive line issues, Brewer needs protection from his blind side.

>Blake Lynch (6-3, 213) should be back at the SLB spot. He seems to have found a place in that position. That’s good news for the Bears because they need someone in that second line to be a presence as a run stopper and the athleticism to drop back in run support.

Notable

Baylor is second in the Big 12 and 13th nationally in time of possession: 33:15 per game.

Keys to the Game

>Secondary press – Once again, Baylor’s secondary is going to get stressed with the Mountaineers wealth of wide receivers between Marcus Simms (28-498 2TD), Chris Jennings Jr. (30-402 6TD) and David Sills V (32-390 7TD). The fact that those three are within four receptions of each other reveals how much chemistry Grier has with them. With Grayland Arnold (ankle) likely unavailable, that puts a lot of pressure on the quartet of Derrek Thomas, Raleigh Texada, Jameson Houston and Kalon Barnes.

>North-South, East-West doesn’t matter – Baylor’s running game issues continue and if there is any hope for this offense to be balanced, it has to start some way. There is some hope that they can take from Iowa State’s David Montgomery gashing the Mountaineers for 189 yards. It probably won’t be one player getting the bulk of the carries – it never is with this offense – but the Bears have just got to have some success. The running game must serve a second defense to keep Grier and his offense on the sideline.

>Live in the moment – Excitement and adrenaline should fill the stadium on a crisp October evening. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s with virtually no chance of rain. With the energy in the building, Baylor is going to have to keep emotions in check and withstand any big play the Mountaineers make. The best counter is to make is for the Bears to make their own big plays or put together a long drive to muzzle the crowd.

>Win 3rd down – Most analysts talk about the importance of winning first down with positive plays of at least four yards. But it still comes down to down of decision – 3rd. As good as Baylor is on third down this year, the Mountaineers are pretty good at stopping that down and are third in the conference (35.8%). Baylor struggles to stop that play and is ninth (43.8). Flipping the script would help.

Prediction

Baylor should feel good about itself after the Texas game. This team had an opportunity on the road. That’s the way it has to play, especially away from McLane Stadium. If the Bears struggle again to run the football, the concern I have is how much time Brewer will have to run the offense. Jeff Nixon might have to counter with quick drops and throws to get West Virginia’s defense (only 12 sacks) on its heels a bit. Jalen Hurd will get a lot of attention now that he’s become the impact player for this offense. He had 11 touches at Texas but needs to be between 15-20. The unspoken concern is playing a third game in a 5-week stretch away from home. And really, it doesn’t even seem like Baylor has been home in a long time. Now, that does sound a bit overblown because you get a week between games – 10 between Texas and this one – but the routine is disrupted. The Bears will be ready to play. But West Virginia’s explosiveness in the passing is still the No. 1 factor.



West Virginia 38, Baylor 23