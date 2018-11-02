Oklahoma State (5-3, 2-3) at Baylor (4-4, 2-3)

Site: McLane Stadium, Waco

Time/Day: 11:00 a.m. Saturday

TV/Radio: FS1/ESPN Central Texas

Betting Line: Oklahoma State -7

Series: Oklahoma State leads, 20-16

Homecoming really means something to Baylor in 2018. It’s the celebration of alums returning to the school for perhaps the first time in a long time. It also means Matt Rhule and his players can put their compasses away since they finally located McLane Stadium.

For the first time in four weeks and for only the second time in the last six, the Bears are playing along the banks of the Brazos River. No, the journey through the gauntlet of playing on the road at Oklahoma, Texas and West Virginia didn’t go so well. The Bears lost those three games by an average of nearly 28 points. It was such a tough stretch that the players called a team-only meeting the Friday after West Virginia.

But they did slip in a 37-34 win over Kansas State and have won both of their home league games against the Wildcats and Kansas. However, mercurial Oklahoma State presents a different challenge.

The Cowboys have looked dreadful at times in Big 12 play with humbling losses to Texas Tech, Kansas State and Iowa State. Then they turned around last week and knocked off then-No. 6 Texas.

Of course, the Bears would like to see the team that looked particularly flat at Kansas State (a 31-12 loss). Plus, Oklahoma State has not won at McLane Stadium in its first two trips (2014 and 2016).

“I think to come back and have it be Homecoming,’’ Rhule said “All the festivities around Homecoming, have it be an early game, I think those are things that our guys will be excited about, to just wake up and go play football. The schedule is what it is and the travel is what it is. The thing that I've tried to get our guys to understand is, we're sitting here at 4-4, we've played three at the time top-10 teams and we haven't been able to get a win against them. Hopefully we recognize that we're battle tested and we've played some good players. We've had some good moments and we've had some bad moments, so you build on the good moments and learn from the bad moments. We need to go out and play the way we're capable of.”

But the issue surrounding the Bears is the status of starting quarterback Charlie Brewer. Brewer left the West Virginia game in the middle of the second quarter and was placed into concussion protocol. Rhule said on Wednesday the sophomore was improving and hoped to have him Saturday. If he can’t go or is limited, grad transfer Jalan McClendon will start or play quite a bit. There is also the possibility that freshman Gerry Bohanon could see the field for the first time.

Defensive back Grayland Arnold (ankle) is likely out. However, the Bears should have a just about everybody ready to play. And keep in mind that with Baylor entering the final four games of the season, those who have not appeared in a game can do so without burning a redshirt season.

Here are some elements to look for:

>Oklahoma State QB Taylor Cornelius is 6-5 and about 250. But yet he can considered a dual threat because he moves around the field better than perceived. He’s thrown for 2,335 yards and rushed for 213 yards. The Bears have to respect that part of his game.

>Fort Worth Southwest product Tylan Wallace is poised to become the next star wide receiver from the OSU program. A freshman, Wallace should easily surpass a 1,000-yard season. He’s at 940 with four games to play and already has 50 receptions and six scores. The Bears are going to have to work on potentially putting a safety over the top against him.

>Rhule said earlier in the week that (possible) redshirt freshman wide receiver Gavin Holmes could play this week. Holmes tore his ACL nearly a year ago against Texas Tech at AT&T Stadium and could help a wide receiver corps that has been plagued by drops.

>Baylor’s defensive pressure has been missing in action in the last two weeks. It has one sack in each of the last two games and didn’t harass Texas’ Shane Buechele and West Virginia’s Will Grier to the point where they were under duress. Those two had fairly clean pockets to work with. But the Bears do have a chance to make some noise. Oklahoma State is tied for seventh in the conference with sacks allowed, 23.

Notable

This is the 94th edition for Homecoming. Baylor is 46-43-4.

Keys to the game

Gotta have it – It’s been a long and tired subject about Baylor’s beleaguered offensive line. It’s surrendered the most sacks in the Big 12 (26). It’s allowed another 30 QB hurries. Oklahoma State’s defensive front leads the Big 12 with 31 sacks. It’s pretty elementary that this front, which has started three different left tackles, has to come up with something to slow the likes of OSU defensive end Jordan Brailford, who leads the Big 12 with nine sacks. While Oklahoma State’s pass defense is questionable, it won’t matter if McClendon or Brewer or both are rarely comfortable.

Turnovers – Baylor has turned it over this year and has a poor turnover ratio (-6). However, the Cowboys aren’t much better in their turnover ratio (-3). There are some plays to be made against this Oklahoma State offense which is tied with Baylor and Kansas State for second-most turnovers in the conference (12).

Run Stoppers – Baylor’s defensive front can redeem itself if it can find a way to make the Cowboys a little more one-dimensional. While Cornelius can run, the key to doing that is limiting Justice Hill (776 yards, 5.7 ypc). Baylor isn’t going to shut him down all the time. He will make a couple of runs. But if the Bears can keep him around 70 yards, could go a long way toward pulling this one out.

Make it stop – It’s been talked about endlessly about Baylor’s frustration giving up big plays. But it must be said that the Bears have allowed 21 touchdowns this year that have covered at least 25 yards. With this Cowboys offense that can strike up big plays – OSU is 3rd in the Big 12 in total offense at 494.1 – Baylor has to keep that number to three at the most. That’s a mix between touchdowns and big plays on drives. Anything beyond that is not good.

Prediction

Be assured that Baylor will be excited and ready to play Saturday morning. The Bears should be after being away from McLane Stadium for so long. Even with the early start, the crowd to start the game could be better than anticipated because of all of the Homecoming activities. The game plan could be a little different depending on if McClendon starts or if Brewer starts. If it’s McClendon, he likely will stay in the pocket more. If it’s Brewer, there could be some more runs. However, the staff will want to be careful with that because he would be coming out of concussion protocol. If Brewer was 100 percent, I'd feel a lot better about Baylor's chances.

The unknown is which kind of OSU team will show up. If it's the one that looked bad in its three losses, the Bears can win this. If it's the team that beat Texas, then Baylor could be up against it.

I think the Bears will stay with the Cowboys and take this into the fourth quarter. However, this goes back to the Baylor offensive line. This group just doesn’t give a sense of confidence. Plus, the running has not been a factor all year. I just believe that toward the end, the Cowboys escape.

Oklahoma State 38, Baylor 30