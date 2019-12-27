It had been circulating since the start of the week. Baylor head coach Matt Rhule made it official Friday when the Bears landed in New Orleans.

Junior quarterback Charlie Brewer has been cleared out of the concussion protocol, has been going through practice and will play in the Jan. 1 AllState Sugar Bowl against Georgia on New Year's Night.

Brewer suffered the concussion in the second quarter of the Big 12 championship game against Oklahoma on Dec. 7 at AT&T Stadium. Brewer has also been dealing with an assortment of other injuries.

Rhule also updated the status of other players.

