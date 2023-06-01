@sicemsports

Baylor's ability to develop guards put it in position to land Toledo transfer RayJ Dennis.

Now, the Bears have him.

On Thursday, the best available guard in the transfer portal announced with National Basketball Writer Jeff Goodman that he was committing to Scott Drew's program.

He will have one year of eligibility remaining. The MAC 2022-23 Player of the Year averaged 19.5 points and 5.8 assists for the Rockets.

Dennis picked the Bears over several Big 10 schools including Illinois and Michigan.

Essentially, he will take over one of the starting spots in the back court. In a couple of national interviews, Dennis talked about BU head coach Scott Drew's ability to produce NBA-ready guards.

Dennis is the second transfer portal addition of the offseason. VCU guard Jayden Nunn committed back in April. He is also the fifth addition to the class along with 2023 signees Miro Little and Ja'Kobe Walter and center Yves Missi who re-classified from 2024 to 2023.

This program remains in the hunt for help in the front court. It is also waiting for a decision from wing Jalen Bridges. Bridges withdrew from the NBA draft on Wednesday but is exploring pro opportunities in Australia.