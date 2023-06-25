@sicemsports

Baylor's final recruiting weekend for June added some momentum Sunday evening.

Shreveport (LA) 2024 offensive tackle Tristan Santoro announced his commitment to the Bears following this weekend's official visit.

The Bears were the heavy favorites in this one. Santoro held other offers from Louisiana Tech, Tulane - keep in mind the Green Wave is coming off a Cotton Bowl win over USC - and Memphis.

Of course, the Bears held this advantage as they were the only P5 school to offer Santoro. However, offensive line coach Eric Mateos has done a phenomenal job working with any lineman who has come through Baylor in his two-plus seasons.

Santoro is the second offensive lineman to commit to the Bears for the 2024 class. The Woodlands Koltin Sieracki committed to Baylor back on Jan. 31. Sieracki was also at Baylor for his OV this past weekend.

What makes Santoro an intriguing prospect is his frame. The 270-pound frame can be molded in a P5 strength and conditioning program. At 6-6, the wingspan can make a big difference protecting the edge.

Baylor is now at nine commits for the 2024 class.