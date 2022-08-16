BREAKING: Novosad rockets to No. 60 in latest Rivals250

On Tuesday, the Dripping Spring spinner rocketed from No. 136 to No. 60 in the latest Rivals250. Novosad was previously at No. 136. Before that jump, he was No. 248.

Between the previous two ratings periods, Novosad has moved up 188 spots. Despite a serious push from other national programs including Texas A&M, Ohio State and Notre Dame and to a lesser extent Georgia, Baylor was able to hang on to Novosad.

Novosad announced on Aug. 1 he would remain committed to the Bears. Novosad was the second commit to Dave Aranda's program when he originally announced his pledge on Dec. 16, 2021.

In his first two years as a starter, Novosad has thrown for 6,072 yards along with 75 touchdowns.

In other 250 news, Katy Mayde creek defensive back Tay'Shawn Wilson held pretty steady to his ranking. He's now at No. 156. That's a slight drop from No. 152.Other four star prospects in League City Clear Falls linebacker Corey Kelly and Arlington Lamar offensive lineman Isaiah Robinson remained outside the 250.