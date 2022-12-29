@sicemsports

With a career that has head coach potential, Matthew Powledge is taking another step toward that.

After spending the 2022 season at Oregon’s Co-DC, the one-time Baylor safeties/special teams coach is returning to the Brazos as Baylor’s defensive coordinator.

When Baylor made the move in late November to remove Ron Roberts as defensive coordinator, Powledge was on the immediate short list of candidates to replace him.

Former Wisconsin DC and interim head coach Jim Leonhard was also under consideration. The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman was first with the news.

Oregon’s rushing attack was primarily effective in the wide-open PAC 12. It allowed just 125 yards per game. It also was plus-9 in the turnover ratio with 16 interceptions.

With Baylor in 2020 and 2021, Powledge featured a very sound special teams unit but had his safeties among the most respected in all of college football. The 2021 Baylor defense collected 19 interceptions including six from JT Woods, two from Jalen Pitre and three from Jairon McVea. The Bears were plus-12 in the turnover ratio.

The development of Pitre and Woods helped them emerge as high NFL draft picks. Pitre went in the second round to Houston. Wood was selected in the third round by the Los Angeles Chargers.

Baylor’s defense slumped badly toward the end of the 2022 season. It lost it last four games and allowed at least 29 in the last five.