@sicemsports

But the vibe during the official visit went as hoped and the Bears locked down their 10th addition to the 2024 class. In fact, he set up his OV to Baylor shortly after he announced the Bears were in his Top 3.

Prior to Kyland Reed's OV to Baylor this past weekend, the Bears were named as one of the three finalists along with Utah and Oklahoma State.

On Tuesday, the Mansfield Summit OLB announced on Twitter he was committing to the Bears. Reed's offer list was pretty impressive as he held offers from Illinois, Missouri and Texas Tech.

Credit new OLB coach Christian Robinson who did great work to not only keep Baylor in this race but bring the program to the front.

Reed likely is seen as a will linebacker, the same role Terrel Bernard made a trademark in 2021. Reed missed the 2022 season with an injury. However, in 2021 he finished the season with 48 tackles, 12 TFL, seven sacks, 11 PBUs, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Indeed, he had a prowess for making things happen.

The No. 39 rated OLB in the country by Rivals, Reed is the No. 99 rated player in Texas.