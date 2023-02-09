@sicemsports

Jackson chose the Bears over Texas Tech, Houston, Colorado, Missouri and Arkansas. He is the third commit to the class joining The Woodlands offensive lineman Koltin Sieracki and Lorena wide receiver Jadon Porter .

Baylor's 2024 class added length and physicality to its defense early Thursday morning when Lumberton linebacker Brock Jackson announced on Twitter he had committed.

A multiple visitor to Baylor, Jackson attended Baylor's Junior Day on Jan. 29. With his 6-4 frame, Baylor coaches had told him they like him at the Jack position, the hybrid edge/outside linebacker. He's developed a tight relationship with Baylor outside linebackers coach Caleb Collins.

"I thought it was amazing because that’s always been my dream position,'' Jackson said back in fall. "I am very explosive off the Edge and I can drop in the flats is needed.

"My strengths are pass rushing and reading the run game. The things I'm working on are reading the QB’s eyes and dropping into passes."

During the 2022 season, Jackson collected 55 tackles along with 4.5 sacks. He recovered two fumbles and forced a third.

Rivals rates Jackson as the No. 21 outside linebacker in the country.