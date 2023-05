@sicemsports

After going through some frustrations with other QBs for 2024, Baylor's coaching staff has the one it wants for this class.

On Thursday, Westlake Village (CA) Oaks Christian's Nate Bennett announced on social media he has committed to the Bears. Bennett attended Baylor's spring game on April 22. Bennett is the fifth addition to this class.

An up and comer, the Bears beat out Liberty, Utah State, San Jose State and Western Michigan. But academics will not be a concern as several Ivy League schools offered including Penn, Dartmouth and Columbia.





Bennett shared snaps at Oak Christian in 2022 with three other quarterbacks but emerged as the No. 1 guy. He completed 66 percent of his passes for 1,228 yards with 14 touchdowns against nine interceptions. But what's notable is that his average completion is better than 13 yards.





He is the quintessential pro-style QB as he rushed for 22 times for 24 yards.





Now, it's up to the coaching staff to continue to maintain that relationship. The Bears lost their 2023 commitment in Austin Novosad to Oregon and then were finalists for 2024 Walker White and Deuce Adams before each committed to Auburn and Louisville.