@sicemsports

Keyonte George's mission to become a refined No. 1 draft choice following his only year at Baylor became fulfilled Thursday night.

Midway through the NBA draft, the Utah Jazz used the 16th overall selection on the 6-4 combo guard from Lewisville.

This selection fell right in line with ESPN's mock draft early Thursday morning that project George to go to the Jazz. George becomes the 12 pick from Scott Drew's program since 2010. The Bears also have the most draft selections of any Texas collegiate program since 2012.

And there's something about Baylor and the Jazz. Guard Jared Butler went in the second round to Utah in 2021.

George was the second-leading scorer for Baylor in 2022-23 when he averaged 15.3 points per game. There were games where it was easy to see where he would be selected. He took over games down the stretch against West Virginia and Arkansas.

However, a tough ankle injury limited him down the stretch denying the kind of finish he and his teammates had envisioned.

George is considered a shot maker with room to grow on the defensive end. He should have an opportunity to play right away for the Jazz, which finished 37-45 and missed the NBA playoffs.