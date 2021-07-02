BREAKING: Former 2021 WR commit Hal Presley heading to Baylor

Mansfield Summit 2021 wide receiver Hal Presley, who flipped his commitment from Baylor to Auburn last fall and entered the portal in mid-June, announced on social media Friday afternoon he is coming back to Baylor.

No financial documents have been signed as of yet. But that's a matter of time according to a source familiar with the situation. Presley should be on campus at some point in July. There's some hope that he will be at Baylor next week when the second summer session begins.

Presley was a big get for the program back in May of 2020 because of his size and mismatch capabilities. At the time, Baylor beat out Texas, USC and Arkansas.

However, he de-committed from Baylor on Oct. 30 and committed to Auburn on Nov. 2. But that was when the Tigers were being coach by Gus Malzahn. Malzahn was ultimately fired following the season and replaced by Boise State coach Brian Harsin.

However, the Presley-Auburn relationship was short-lived. Presley entered the portal. SicEmSports made several attempts to reach Presley following his portal entry. The most recent message left was on Tuesday. None of those messages were returned.

In the Jaguars' 8-5 season and run to the Class 5A Division I state quarterfinals, Presley finished with an impressive season. He finished with 1,073 yards, averaged 25 yards per reception and caught 16 touchdown passes.