SicEmSports - BREAKING: Drew positive for COVID-19; will not coach season opener

Baylor MBB coach Scott Drew will miss the Empire Classic because of the Corona Virus. (Stephen Cook)
Kevin Lonnquist • SicEmSports
Editor

Baylor's 18-year head coach Scott Drew announced on Twitter Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not coach in the season opening Empire Classic tournament Wednesday and Thursday in Uncasville, CT.

While his asymptomatic, Drew cannot travel with the team. Longtime assistant Jerome Tang will be in charge. Baylor's team collectively tested negative on Friday at Sunday.

No. 1 Baylor opens the season on Wednesday against No. 18 Arizona State in the Mohegan Sun Arena.

