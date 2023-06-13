@sicemsports

Baylor’s coaching staff is looking toward the future with the beginning of the official visit season. But it also needs to ensure what it presently has on its roster can help it bounce back in 2023.

On New Year’s Night 2022 in the AllState Sugar Bowl against Ole Miss, the Rebels were driving deep into Baylor territory. Al Walcott then picked off Luke Altmeyer’s pass was picked off and returned it 96 yards for a touchdown. It became another game during the 2021 season where the BU safeties delivered their presence.

During that Big 12 and Sugar Bowl championship season, Baylor’s defense collected 19 interceptions, 13 by safeties. And while the INT total dropped to 13 in 2022, safeties had eight of those.

Still, something was missing from the back end of the defense in 2022. Maybe it was intensity. Maybe it was just not making a play when it mattered. There were new faces, of course. However, the standard set in 2021 wasn’t kept.

However, the return of Matthew Powledge as defensive coordinator and him running this part of the defense like he did two years ago should eventually return this group to what it was doing. It will be interesting to watch how the swagger will return. In a series, we break down how Baylor’s positions may play out this fall. On May 9, we started with the quarterbacks. We continue with the safeties.

Projected Starters: This is where we begin with the Star. That belongs to Bryson Jackson. It’s an interesting move because he’s switching from linebacker. However, Jackson showed that he can do it. Consider that it’s a hybrid position between linebacker and safety. What it really comes down to is his positioning on the field on down, distance and field position. Plus, he and Powledge know each other. That helps.

Devin Lemear came on during the latter half of 2022 season and unseated Devin Neal (now at Louisville) for a starting spot. In a “I didn’t know that moment”, he was fourth-leading tackler on this team with 55 and created four turnovers (two INTs, two fumble recoveries).

The other spot is going to be a battle. Devyn Bobby and Alfonso Allen are in position to battle for it. Each had solid springs. It may come down to the fall scrimmages to determine who earns the spot.

The depth chart: Well, this position took a hit when AJ McCarty abruptly entered the portal on June 12. That impacts the overall picture because the rotation is impacted as he was the backup to the Star. Corey Gordon saw two games of action this past fall and seemed to turn heads in the spring. But the rotation is down to Gordon and whoever doesn’t start between Bobby and Allen. That’s it.

Then Baylor maybe has to rely on the development of 2023 summer arrivals LeVar Thornton Jr. and DJ Coleman. Obviously, that’s not ideal. But with the depth the way it is, they must be groomed in an all-hands-on-deck type of situation.

The bottom line is that this group has a chance to be solid and bring back the playmaking and turnover creating mentality Powledge instilled in 2021. Jackson may need a couple of games to settle in. Lemear can become the next star.

However, it must remain healthy because there’s not a lot of experience. For a program that wants to compete in the Big 12 championship race, this isn’t the season for the on-the-job training. If it gets to that, cross your fingers.