@sicemsports

Baylor made a big recruiting splash for its 2024 class on Saturday when highly touted DeSoto linebacker Brandon Booker announced his commitment to the Bears.

Dave Aranda's program beat out the likes of LSU, Auburn, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State and Michigan State.

Booker developed a pretty solid relationship with new Baylor linebackers coach Christian Robinson.

"How they were with me,'' Booker said. "They're not far and everything else.'