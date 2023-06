@sicemsports

The Bears pried away Fort Bend Ridge Point 2024 athlete Mason Dossett announced on Tuesday that he has committed to Baylor. He had been committed to Purdue since late April.

Less than 24 hours after Baylor lost a commit, the Bears earned it right back with the addition of valued legacy target.

Dossett is the sixth addition to Dave Aranda's class. He is viewed as a safety for this program. He is the son of former Baylor standout and retired NFL player Martin Dossett who was on The Brazos and completed his career in the early 2000s.

Martin Dossett played for the Green Bay Packers in 2002-03.

Baylor's pipeline into Ridge Point continues to gain momentum. Defensive Tackle DK Kalu signed for the 2023 class and just arrived over the Memorial Day weekend.

Dossett was a two-player for Ridge Point. He was the second-leading receiver with 46 catches for 660 yards and four scores. In his time on defense, he collected an INT.

Dossett fielded other P5 offers from Arizona, Duke and Georgia Tech.