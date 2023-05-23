@sicemsports

Making the safe decision, Baylor head coach Dave Aranda said redshirt junior Blake Shapen will remain the starting quarterback for the upcoming 2023 season.

Aranda made the announcement at a press conference Tuesday.

Shapen battled with Mississippi State portal transfer Sawyer Robertson for the starting job throughout the spring football campaign.

Aranda said saw signs of growth in leadership, improved consistency and wanted to make this decision to solidify his team. In this world where quarterback movement is commonplace, Aranda also said Robertson will remain with the program.

Shapen won the starting job away from Gerry Bohanon in 2022. Things began pretty quickly through September when Shapen threw seven touchdown passes against one interception.

However, things began to unravel starting in the Oct. 3 loss to Oklahoma State. From that game until the end of the season, Shapen committed 12 turnovers between interceptions and lost fumbles.

He also suffered concussion type symptoms in the Oct. 13 loss at West Virginia. Shapen didn’t miss any time. However, he clearly struggled.

Baylor was 6-3 following a 38-35 win at Oklahoma on Nov. 5. However, the Bears lost their last four games between Kansas State, TCU, Texas and the Armed Forces Bowl to Air Force.

For the season, Shape threw for 2,790 yards, completed 63 percent of his pass with 18 touchdowns against 10 interceptions.

Robertson saw minimal playing time at Mississippi State and transferred to Baylor in January.

Baylor opens the season Sept. 2 against Texas State.