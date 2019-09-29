Baylor University and head football coach Matt Rhule have reached an agreement on a contract extension for the third-year coach, Vice President and Director of Athletics Mack B. Rhoades IV announced Sunday.

The new amendment to Rhule’s original seven-year contract results in an extension through March 31, 2028. The amended contract includes various performance and retention incentives in addition to an enhancement to his base salary. As a private institution, Baylor does not disclose specific contract terms.

“I’m incredibly excited Matt and Julie have decided to extend their time at Baylor,” said Mack B. Rhoades, IV, Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics. “I truly feel Matt was called to Waco, and as a family, they are a wonderful asset to the greater community. Matt embodies our institutional goal of Preparing Champions for Life and has done a phenomenal job leading our football program both on and off the field. We look forward to continued growth in all areas under his leadership. Matt is without a doubt one of the elite head football coaches in the country.”

Rhule has led Baylor to a 4-0 start to 2019 including a 23-21 victory over Iowa State in the Big 12 opener on Sept. 28. He directed the Bears to a 7-6 record in 2018, including the largest win increase among Power 5 programs, and a Texas Bowl victory.

“Since arriving at Baylor in December 2016, Waco has become our home. My family is very happy here,” said Rhule. “Baylor, its mission, and its people are a tremendous fit for myself and our staff and all the things we believe in. Most importantly, I have grown to love these players and I am proud of the things they are accomplishing on and off the field. Thank you to Mack Rhoades, Dr. Livingstone and the Board of Regents and I look forward to a bright future and continuing to work with our student-athletes for years to come.”

Rhule has had 41 Academic All-Big 12 selections in his first two seasons at Baylor, the most in program history. The Bears ranked second among all 2018 bowl teams with 24 graduates and feature 14 graduates on the 2019 roster.

“We could not be more proud of how Coach Rhule has embraced the Baylor Family and led our football program over the past two-plus seasons,” said Baylor President Linda A. Livingstone, Ph.D. “There is significant positive momentum for Baylor not only on the football field, but also for our student-athletes in the classroom and throughout the community. Coach Rhule truly embraces the mission of Baylor University and instills Christian values in our student-athletes as we prepare champions for life.”

Rhule’s contract will be formally ratified by the Baylor Board of Regents at its next meeting Nov. 1.

The Bears take on Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas, Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2.