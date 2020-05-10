In a tussle with SMU that was pretty intense going into the last week and even more intense in the final 24 hours, Baylor survived the recruitment battle for Duncanville 2021 wide receiver Roderick Daniels.

Late Sunday afternoon, the 3-star standout announced on Twitter that he was committing to Dave Aranda's program. Daniels, who shined both in the running game and receiving game as the Panthers advanced to their second consecutive Class 6A Division I state championship game in 2019, gives Baylor its second receiver of the class. He joins George Ranch's Javon Gipson.

He accounted for more than 1,300 rushing and receiving yards and 13 touchdowns for the Panthers. He rushed for 557 and six scores and caught passes for 749 yards and seven others.

Break that down even more. When he had the ball in his hands, something very good usually happened. He averaged 16.4 yards per rushing attempt and 15.9 yards per receptions. Daniels scored a rushing touchdown just shy of every sixth rushing attempt. He scored a receiving touchdown every seventh catch.