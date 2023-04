@sicemsports

On Wednesday, Oregon defensive tackle Treven Ma'ae announced on social media he has committed to the Bears and will arrive in the summer. He will have two years of eligibility remaining. At 6-5, 272m Ma'ae can play anywhere on the interior and likely be used at nose tackle. His arrival comes at a good time since JUCO transfer Jerrell Boykins was hurt in the Green & Gold game.

Baylor's needs along the defensive front were well known before, during and after the spring season. And this latest addition has some familiarity to it thanks to defensive coordinator Matthew Powledge.

Ma'ae appeared in all 13 games for the Ducks in 2022. He collected 12 tackles including five solos, two TFLs and a sack. Of course, Powledge spent the 2022 season at Oregon as the Co-Defensive coordinator and knew of his background. A native of Hawaii, Ma'ae took an official visit to Baylor this past weekend. He saw for himself where the position of need was.

Ma'ae is the second defensive lineman to commit to the Bears through the portal. Utah State's Byron Vaughns, a former Texas player and Fort Worth native, committed last week.

Baylor still needs to address help through the portal with linebacker and the secondary. The program hosted Utah State transfer and Galena Park North Shore product Ajani Carter last week. The Bears are still in the running for Rhode Island DB transfer Antonio Carter.