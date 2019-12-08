BREAKING: Baylor headed to Sugar Bowl to play Georgia
With Oklahoma headed to the CFB Playoff, #Baylor is headed to the Sugar Bowl vs. Georgia.— SicEmSports (@SicEmSports) December 8, 2019
Big 12 by-law: If the Big 12 Champion is displaced from the Sugar Bowl to play in the CFB Playoff Semifinals, the championship game runner-up shall serve as the Sugar Bowl replacement team pic.twitter.com/Tw2I2dA45G
Watch Stadium's Brett McMurphy reported earlier on Sunday that the SEC set its bowl teams prior to the Top 4 rankings being released. He had Georgia returning to the Sugar Bowl. The Bulldogs played in this game last year and lost to Texas. Georgia was a snub for the playoffs last year.
Already some updates this AM to @Stadium projections in SEC bowls. Sources said SEC bowls will be:— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 8, 2019
Sugar-Georgia
Orange-Florida
Citrus-Alabama
Outback-Auburn
Gator-Kentucky
Belk-Miss State
Music-Tennessee
Texas Bowl-A&M
