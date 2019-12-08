News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-08 11:23:20 -0600') }} football Edit

BREAKING: Baylor headed to Sugar Bowl to play Georgia

Baylor senior NT Bravvion Roy and the Bears are going to the Sugar Bowl.
Baylor senior NT Bravvion Roy and the Bears are going to the Sugar Bowl. (Stephen Cook)
Kevin Lonnquist • SicEmSports
Editor

Watch Stadium's Brett McMurphy reported earlier on Sunday that the SEC set its bowl teams prior to the Top 4 rankings being released. He had Georgia returning to the Sugar Bowl. The Bulldogs played in this game last year and lost to Texas. Georgia was a snub for the playoffs last year.

