@sicemsports

When the Draper (UT) Corner Canyon 2024 linebacker’s recruitment went to the next level, Oklahoma State was the leader. But Baylor didn’t give up.

There was no doubt Baylor’s coaching staff had a mountain to climb in its pursuit of Bo Tate .

Little by little, the staff chipped away at the Cowboys’ lead until finally on Thursday it scored a big win for its class.

On Thursday, Tate announced on his IG account he had committed to Dave Aranda’s program. The Bears beat out Oklahoma State.

“I was definitely all in on Oklahoma state even when Baylor offered me,’’ Tate said. “Over time they were able to sway me the other direction though.’’

Tate is the 11th addition to the class and fourth with a 5.7 rating or higher. He also adds to a very strong linebacker section of this class. He joins Mansfield Summit’s Kyland Reed and Lumberton’s Brock Jackson.

For Tate, he stuck to his plan. He took his OV to Baylor June 16-18 followed by last week’s trip to Oklahoma State. A decision would then follow this week.

Part of Baylor’s selling point was how his skill set fits exactly what Baylor head coach Dave Aranda wants at the will linebacker spot. Some similar to what Terrel Bernard provided not long ago.

“My speed, fast twitch, and vision,’’ Tate said of his strengths. “[Aranda] told me that I can make great instinctive plays in space as well as within the line of scrimmage. I also have the speed and quickness to be explosive on the field. That’s the main thing that Aranda says. I fit the mold of Will linebacker that he likes.”

And the 2022 productivity validates that. In nine games, Tate collected 107 tackles with 14 tackles for losses and one interception.

“I would say the main thing that made me choose Baylor was coach Aranda’s scheme,’’ Tate said. “He has produced a lot of NFL linebackers that play similar to how I play.”

Baylor also helped itself with the relationship built with new linebackers coach Christian Robinson. Recruiting can be weird at times. However, it will always be about relationships.

“We are really close,’’ Tate said about Robinson. “He has a great personality and that is a reflection with all of the coaches. He thinks I have tremendous talent as well! That’s why coach Aranda hired him. He fits in well with the culture and the defense in general.’’

Tate spent a lot of time during the recent offseason off-season adding weight while maintaining his speed through a rigorous program. He said he put on 20 pounds and believed that nothing within his skill set was compromised.

“I play like my hair is on fire,’’ Tate said. “I’m constantly looking to hit someone and make big plays. It’s been successful, putting on almost 20 pounds and keeping my speed.”

Rated as the No. 26 inside linebacker in the nation, Tate is the No. 6 prospect in Utah according to Rivals.