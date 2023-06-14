@sicemsports

Baylor's future secondary demands playmakers at the safety position.

The relationship built between Arlington Bowie's Kris Wokomah and the staff continued to strengthen over the last several months.

On Wednesday, Wokomah became the sixth member of the 2024 class when he committed to the Bears. He chose the Bears over Texas Tech, SMU, Washington State and several others.

It became clear that Baylor surged to the front following Wokomah's Junior Day visit on Jan. 30.

"What stood out to me was Coach Aranda how he is a great coach/man,'' Wokomah said. "Also got to spend some time with the DC Coach Powledge who is a good people person. I’m excited about the future of Baylor football."

His relationship with the coaching staff began when he attended a June 2022 camp. The instruction and attention to detail stood out to him.

"After being around the coaches & meeting them in person I really like the vibes,'' he said.

A strength for the Volunteer defense, Wokomah finished the 2022 season with 67 total tackles (38 solo) and collected one INT along with 10 PBUs. Bowie returned to the postseason and finished 5-6.

Wokomah is scheduled to take his OV to Baylor June 23-25.