BREAKING: 4-star OT and noted thespian Robinson commits to Baylor

There are two stages that Isaiah Robinson would like to experience while he is Baylor.

The playing field at McLane Stadium and the theatres within the Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center. A passion for the game is only equaled by his passion for the performing arts.

On Monday, the Arlington Lamar 4-star offensive tackle announced on social media he had committed to the Bears and giving them their fourth offensive lineman for the 2023 class. Robinson chose Baylor over Cal. He had an offer list that stretched 25 including Texas A&M, Tennessee, Texas and USC.

Robinson is also the fourth 4-star member of this class joining quarterback Austin Novosad, linebacker Corey Kelly and defensive back Tay’Shawn Wilson.

“It just felt like home,’’ Robinson said. “Me and my family have a great relationship with Coach [Eric] Mateos and Coach [Dave] Aranda. And the city of Waco is definitely my speed. It's not too fast but not too slow either.’’

Robinson took his official visit to Baylor on June 17. His position should not change when he arrives next June. Baylor wants to keep him at tackle.

Everything appeared to be favoring Baylor following that visit. Robinson said then that “everything was looking good for Baylor right now” and “they shot up to the top of my list.’’



