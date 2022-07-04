BREAKING: 4-star OT and noted thespian Robinson commits to Baylor
There are two stages that Isaiah Robinson would like to experience while he is Baylor.
The playing field at McLane Stadium and the theatres within the Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center. A passion for the game is only equaled by his passion for the performing arts.
On Monday, the Arlington Lamar 4-star offensive tackle announced on social media he had committed to the Bears and giving them their fourth offensive lineman for the 2023 class. Robinson chose Baylor over Cal. He had an offer list that stretched 25 including Texas A&M, Tennessee, Texas and USC.
Robinson is also the fourth 4-star member of this class joining quarterback Austin Novosad, linebacker Corey Kelly and defensive back Tay’Shawn Wilson.
“It just felt like home,’’ Robinson said. “Me and my family have a great relationship with Coach [Eric] Mateos and Coach [Dave] Aranda. And the city of Waco is definitely my speed. It's not too fast but not too slow either.’’
Robinson took his official visit to Baylor on June 17. His position should not change when he arrives next June. Baylor wants to keep him at tackle.
Everything appeared to be favoring Baylor following that visit. Robinson said then that “everything was looking good for Baylor right now” and “they shot up to the top of my list.’’
While the interest never waned, connecting with Robinson in the spring to get him back on campus was the issue. He’s involved in Lamar’s choir and show choir groups. He missed Baylor’s spring game on April 23 because he was in Florida on a show choir trip. Robinson has been active in the fine arts since about sixth grade.
That’s what the official visit very important to him to get a better feel for Baylor’s program. According to Baylor University’s official website, “The department has been named among the top 25 undergraduate theatre programs in the United States by a recent on-line ranking publication (2018 Best Drama & Theater Arts Colleges in the U.S.) and is accredited by the National Association of Schools of Theatre.
“They have a really nice program,’’ Robinson said. “On my official I got to talk to one of the professors and go on a tour of their building.’’
Robinson’s relationship with Mateos became a product of what he witnessed at the Jan. 30 Junior Day before really getting to meet the young and brash offensive line coach. Robinson noted the way current members of the offensive line respond to Mateos.
From there, the relationship went to that next level. Baylor’s RVO offense requires a lot of lateral movement and footspeed. Both of those pushed Baylor in his direction.
The Bears should be done with the offensive line. There are now 22 commitments for the class. Robinson is the nation’s No. 27 tackle by Rivals and the No. 45 player in Texas.