@sicemsports

The T in Andrew T. Marsh’s name stands for Timothy. But at the rate his high school career is going and what he eventually hopes to accomplish playing in college, that T could stand for touchdown.

Ranked No. 37 among all Rivals 2025 prospects, the Katy Jordan receiver delivered in 2022 for a new varsity program. It validated what everyone thought. Marsh can go get the football.

Marsh’s play gained more recognition at the national combine in San Antonio earlier this month. He won his 1-on-1s, was smooth in his routes and fluid in all of the drills.

Earlier this week, he visited with Baylor wide receivers coach Dallas Baker who was making the rounds and visited Jordan High School. The Bears were one of the first to offer him. Michigan offered on Tuesday. Marsh already holds offers from Oklahoma, LSU and Oregon.

“Baylor is still a top tier program regardless of the changes,’’ Marsh said. “I still got a lot of work to do. Working a lot on my release. I like to play the game fast if I could. I play a lot of outside but I’m comfortable either way that’s needed.”

The combine performance followed an impressive but expected varsity debut season. In the program’s inaugural 5-5 season, Marsh led all Jordan receivers with receptions (53), yards (845) and touchdowns (11). That’s 15.9 yards per catch. District coaches placed on him the first team and named him Newcomer of the Year.

Sufficed to say, he’s going to continue to draw more and more attention during this spring camp season, 7 on 7 season and on into the summer camps. And Baylor will do what it can to entice him to come up and visit for whenever, especially spring football.

“Yeah, it’s been good,’’ Marsh said of about the offers and attention. “I believe I’ve been putting a lot of work. And I’m trying to prove why I’m one of the top wide receivers in 2025.’’

Not bad for a converted safety. Marsh played that in junior high before flipping the field. When he was playing in the secondary, his mother used the banking metaphor that she wanted to see him make withdrawals, interceptions. Now, that he’s catching the ball for a living, it’s time to make some deposits, touchdowns.

“One of my strengths is the ability to track the ball and play with the ball whether it’s against single, double or triple coverage,’’ he said. “Playing with my size, I started playing football at a very young age and I have always played up so going against bigger or older guys have been part of my learning process.’’

It’s on to the track season – a sport stressed in his house – where he will compete in the 200, 400 and high jump. And if you’re wondering, his personal best in the 400 is about 49 seconds, and his personal best in the high jump is 6-3½. Mix in a vertical at 33.29 and broad at 124 and now you know why his ceiling is that high.

“I’m working a lot in the weight room and on the field my releases,’’ he said. “It was always good to connect with coach Baker. He expressed about me getting back on campus soon.”



