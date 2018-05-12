A Big 12 spokesman said Saturday the conference is expected to review Baylor’s implementation of the Pepper Hamilton recommendations at its upcoming meetings May 30-June 1 in Irving.

At stake is the withholding of 25 percent of the conference generated revenue that Baylor was expected to receive for the 2016-17 athletic calendar.

If the league is satisfied that Baylor has implemented proper institutional controls and is in compliance with Title IX guidelines, there is the possibility the withheld money will be released to the school.

In 2017, the Associated Press reported Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby indicated Baylor received nearly one-third of the record $34.8 million prior to what was distributed. The conference is withholding roughly $6.2 million.

Baylor had to implement 105 recommendations from the Philadelphia law firm following the sexual assault scandal that tarnished the campus over reported incidents that occurred from 2011-15. The university announced the findings on May 26, 2016.

It culminated in the firing of head football coach Art Briles, the resignation of athletic director Ian McCaw and the eventual downfall and resignation of university president Ken Starr. Starr was replaced by interim president Dr. David Garland.

Baylor responded by hiring the woman president in school history in Dr. Linda Livingstone, Mack Rhoads as athletic director and Matt Rhule as head football coach.

In May of 2017, Baylor’s board of regents announced the university had implemented all recommendations.

The Big 12 Board of Directors is now chaired by University of West Virginia president E. Gordon Gee. He replaced Oklahoma president David Boren on June 2, 2017.