SicEmSports - Big 12 takes - Power Rankings

Join the team!
Subscribe
Home
Prospect Search
FutureCast
Home
Prospect Search
FutureCast
Your account has an invalid email address. Please update it here.
News
More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-20 09:10:13 -0500') }}
football
Edit
Big 12 takes - Power Rankings
Baylor is hoping it can get its season started next Saturday against Kansas. (Baylor SID)
Kevin Lonnquist •
SicEmSports
Editor
The non-conference season is over for the Big 12. Here are some takes from the league.
Story Posted
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}