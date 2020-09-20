 SicEmSports - Big 12 takes - Power Rankings
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-20 09:10:13 -0500') }} football Edit

Big 12 takes - Power Rankings

Baylor is hoping it can get its season started next Saturday against Kansas.
Baylor is hoping it can get its season started next Saturday against Kansas. (Baylor SID)
Kevin Lonnquist • SicEmSports
Editor

The non-conference season is over for the Big 12. Here are some takes from the league.

Story Posted

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}