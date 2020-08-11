SicEmSports - Big 12 Presidents allow for 2020 season to continue

Big 12 Presidents allow for 2020 season to continue
Rivals Oklahoma affiliate SoonerScoop reported Tuesday evening that the Big 12 presidents are allowing for the 2020 football season to move forward.
A schedule is expected soon to follow. The move comes on the heels of an eventful Tuesday afternoon where both the Big 10 and PAC 12 announced they were postponing their seasons from the fall to hopefully the spring.
Sources telling SoonerScoop's @CareyAMurdock and @Eddie_Rado Big 12 presidents will allow conference to move forward toward a season and a revised Big 12 schedule will be released after approval from AD's during tonight's meetings.— SoonerScoop.com (@SoonerScoop) August 12, 2020