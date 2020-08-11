 SicEmSports - Big 12 Presidents allow for 2020 season to continue
Big 12 Presidents allow for 2020 season to continue

The 2020 College Football season will continue as far as the Big 12 is concerned.
Kevin Lonnquist • SicEmSports
Rivals Oklahoma affiliate SoonerScoop reported Tuesday evening that the Big 12 presidents are allowing for the 2020 football season to move forward.

A schedule is expected soon to follow. The move comes on the heels of an eventful Tuesday afternoon where both the Big 10 and PAC 12 announced they were postponing their seasons from the fall to hopefully the spring.

